This Day in Top 40 History: March 1
On March 1, 1994, Nirvana played their final show in Munich, Germany. This concert was marked with challenges, which included a power outage and Kurt Cobain's health problems resulting from a short illness and substance abuse. Unfortunately, the “Something in the Way” hitmakers would lose Cobain, their frontman, about a month later when he died by suicide. Here are more Top 40 history moments from March 1.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Notable Top 40 albums released on March 1 include:
- 2005: Jack Johnson issued his 16-track third studio LP, In Between Dreams, featuring “Sitting, Wishing, Waiting,” “Better Together,” and “Banana Pancakes.” This project reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200.
- 2019: Hozier dropped his sophomore album, Wasteland, Baby! It peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and delivered multiple Top 40 singles on various Billboard charts. “Almost (Sweet Music),” for instance, cracked the Top 30 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart.
Cultural Milestones
Some Top 40 artists celebrate their birthdays on March 1, including:
- 1987: Kesha was born in Los Angeles, California. Since her mother was a songwriter, she was exposed to music at an early age, spending time in recording studios and working on demos. When Kesha turned 18, she moved back home and started working as a backup vocalist for big names like Britney Spears. That put her on the map and made way for the release of her biggest hits, which include “Praying,” “TiK ToK,” and “We R Who We R.”
- 1994: Justin Bieber was born in Stratford, Canada. He started his music career by singing covers of songs by Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder. Bieber's mother shared the clips on social media, enabling him to expand his fanbase. As of this writing, the father of one has placed eight No. 1 hits on Billboard's Hot 100, including “Sorry” and “What Do You Mean?”
Industry Changes and Challenges
The music industry experienced various changes and setbacks on March 1. Here are some that caught our attention:
- 1969: The Doors' Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself while performing at Miami's Dinner Key Auditorium in front of about 12,000 fans. Although the “Light My Fire” singer disputed the claim, he was arrested on charges of indecent exposure and using profane language while on stage.
- 2019: After a six-year hiatus, the Jonas Brothers released “Sucker” via Republic Records, marking their reunion. The song flew to the top of the Hot 100, becoming their only No. 1 hit on the chart, as of this writing. Since then, the trio has put out several albums, including The Album and Happiness Begins, which reached No. 3 and No. 1 on the Billboard 200, respectively.
- 2020: “Harder Than You Think” hitmakers Public Enemy revealed that they had let Flavor Flav go for failing to show up at multiple recording sessions and live gigs, including the Harry Belafonte benefit concert in Atlanta, Georgia. This, however, turned out to be a hoax, as the group's co-founder, Chuck D, announced on April 1, claiming they wanted to highlight media disinformation.
When many Top 40 history fans look back on March 1, they remember the memorable moments this date has seen, including final concerts, album releases, and the births of successful musicians like Justin Bieber and Kesha.