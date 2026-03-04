Selena Gomez Says Taylor Swift’s ‘Dorothea’ Is Their Friendship in a Song

Some friendships are just normal. Some are legendary. And then there’s Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift; friends so close, they got their own song.

During the May 3 episode of Friends Keep Secrets, the Rare Beauty founder spilled a fun secret: one of Taylor Swift’s tracks is inspired by her.

A Song About Growing Up Together

"Well, Dorothea's about me, one of her songs," said Gomez. "And I feel like a lot of moments [we had were] huge moments that were self-defining from relationships to family to love to hate, all of it in between, we were figuring it out because I was 15 and [Taylor] was 18."

She explained that even though they were teens navigating fame, heartbreak, and family drama, their friendship stayed the same.

"We didn't really know like what was going on, and so we've never seen each other any differently. So, when I listen to ["Dorothea"], I'm so impressed how it's eloquently put."

Unreleased Gems and Heartfelt Memories

Gomez also revealed that Swift wrote another song about their friendship called "Family." Written over a decade ago, it captured the dreams, support, and care they shared even back then.

"Insinuating in the lyrics without quoting it, ["Family"] was basically saying you have these amazing dreams, you want to be in movies. Like, 'in every crowd I still see you.' Then her part was like, 'You believe in my stupid dreams like playing stadiums,'" she said.

Thinking about it now still hits her emotionally. "Now when I listen to that song both of those things have happened for us," she said. "It makes me want to cry."

Seventeen Years of Friendship

Reflecting on their journey from teen stars to adult women, Gomez said, "When we talk about it we're not like, 'Look at this prosperity.' It's more so like, 'This is so cool that you get it.' It's absolutely unbelievable to come from 17 years of friendship from multiple heartbreaks and love stories and fun stories in life."