Megan Thee Stallion Gives Fans a First Look at Her Rehearsals for ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’

Stepping onto a Broadway stage is a big deal for any performer. For Megan Thee Stallion, it also means bringing her fans along for the ride.

The rapper recently gave her followers a fun behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals for Moulin Rouge! The Musical. In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, March 4, Megan showed off the theater, her costume fitting, and some major moments leading up to her big debut.

The artist will officially make her Broadway debut as Zidler, the bold and flashy owner of the Paris nightclub at the center of the show, starting March 24. Before rehearsals kicked off, the rapper stopped by the Al Hirschfeld Theatre to check things out and see, as she joked, "what the hell I was getting myself into.”

Touring the Theater

In the video, Megan kicked things off with a tour of one of the theater’s VIP spaces.

She explained that the area is where some special fans hang out during the show.

“Y’all know I call y’all the Hotties, they call themselves the fan fan fans. And this is where they come get they drinks, they congregate, they turn up,” Megan explained in the video. “When y’all come up here, I think it’d be really cute if y’all really dress for the period. Like, come on dressed to impress.”

First Look at the Costume

Megan also shared a quick peek at her costume for the show.

The outfit includes a structured white bodysuit with a deep neckline, black tights, black boots and a classic black top hat. While trying it on in front of a mirror, she seemed thrilled that the fit worked right away.

“This is me in my fitting,” Megan said over a clip of herself trying the costume on in front of a mirror. “I’m so excited, I cannot believe a lot of this stuff fit me on the first go round because I’m a long torso girl, like, how did y’all know?”

Her video also captured another exciting milestone. At one point, she visited Times Square and saw her face on a massive billboard promoting the show. In another clip, she posed in the theater’s mezzanine while looking out over the stage.

“I’m officially in rehearsals hotties 🎭," Megan captioned the clip.

About Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The Broadway show is based on the 2001 film directed by Baz Luhrmann. The stage version is directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers with a book written by John Logan.

The musical blends famous songs from the original movie with newer hits released after the film premiered. The soundtrack covers more than 160 years of music, from Offenbach to Lady Gaga.

Like the film, which starred Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman, the story follows Christian, an American writer living in Paris at the start of the 20th century. He falls in love with Satine, a performer at the famous cabaret club.

A Historic Casting

Megan is making history with the role. She is the first female-identifying performer to play Zidler in any production of the show worldwide.

Current Zidler, Bob the Drag Queen, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race, will finish his limited run in the role on March 22. Megan will perform through May 17.

The Broadway production itself is also nearing the end of its run, with its final performance scheduled for July 26.

Megan on Taking the Stage

Megan previously spoke about how excited she is to take on the challenge of Broadway.

"Stepping onto the Broadway stage and joining the Moulin Rouge! The Musical team is an absolute honor," Megan previously said in a statement. "I’ve always believed in pushing myself creatively and theater is definitely a new opportunity that I’m excited to embrace. Broadway demands a different level of discipline, preparation and storytelling, but I’m up for the challenge and can’t wait for the Hotties to see a new side of me."

Producer Carmen Pavlovic said Megan’s casting is a major moment for the show as it prepares to close.

“Welcoming Megan Thee Stallion into the Moulin Rouge! The Musical community is a thrilling moment for us,” Pavlovic said. “Megan is a true global superstar. She is one of the most influential artists of her generation and her impact on music and culture is undeniable."

"This historic casting is a major part of our closing celebrations: our farewell gift to Broadway audiences and one of our biggest announcements in the history of Moulin Rouge! The Musical," Pavlovic continued. "We want our show to go out with a spectacular bang, and Megan is the force of nature to lead us there. And yes, there will be a hint of music from her own iconic catalogue. It’s an unmissable moment for both Megan’s fans and ours."