Ed Sheeran Crashes Maisie Peters’ Melbourne Show for a Sweet Onstage Duet

Concert crowds always hope for a surprise guest. At Maisie Peters’ Melbourne show, that wish actually came true.

Right in the middle of the night’s excitement, Ed Sheeran stepped onstage and joined Peters for a special performance that quickly sent the audience into a frenzy.

On Wednesday, March 4, Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance at Peters' show in Melbourne to perform a duet of his 2017 hit song "Castle on the Hill."

A Full Circle Moment

The moment meant a lot to Peters, who opened for Sheeran during his tour in 2023. Now, instead of watching from the side of the stage, she got to sing one of his biggest songs right beside him.

The "Lost the Breakup" singer who opened for the English singer-songwriter on tour in 2023, shared a clip of the performance on Instagram and wrote "singing with my boss [ed sheeran] <3"

In the caption section, she wrote, "thank you @teddysphotos for singing the best song ever with me at my show in melbourne tonight."

"Still remember watching you play this one all 60 something gigs we did together, and it was so magical getting to join you on it for one. The best to ever do it," she concluded.

Busy Tours and New Music

Peters is currently on the road for her Before the Bloom Tour in Australia. Fans will not have to wait long for new music either. In May, she is set to release her third studio album Florescence.

Sheeran is also in the middle of a packed touring schedule. He is currently performing in Australia for his Loop Tour and will next head to the Dominican Republic for a show on May 9. The "A Team" singer is expected to wrap up his shows in November.

This is not the first time Peters and Sheeran have shared the stage. Peters and the singer previously performed together at Peters' show at London’s OVO Arena Wembley, where they played his song "Lego House."

Looking Back at The Good Witch

In 2023, Peters opened up to PEOPLE about the inspiration behind her sophomore album The Good Witch and the emotions she experienced while making it.

"To quote my lord and savior Taylor Swift, 'We're happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time,'" she began "So funny that I just did that. But I don't know, I always want to have a whole reflection of myself. I wrote this album between 21 and 22 and that's how I tell."

At the time, she said she considered it a "time capsule" of her life at age 22 and said a failed relationship played a big role.

"To me The Good Witch represents… there's femininity in that, there's power in it, destruction. There's a sense of control, which I love," she said.