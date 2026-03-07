This Day in Top 40 History: March 7

March 7 has seen notable performances by artists such as SZA, Bruno Mars, and Usher. Singer Ke$ha left a rehabilitation center and dropped the $ from her name to start a softer era of her music. The hit single "We Are the World" was released, and Lady Gaga had mysterious markings and letters on her website teasing the lyrics of her upcoming album.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many March 7 hits and milestones have kept the Top 40 industry thrumming:

1975: David Bowie dropped his ninth studio LP, Young Americans. It cracked the Top 10 in both the U.S. and the U.K., peaking at No. 9 and No. 2, respectively. The album's lead single, the title track "Young Americans", landed in the Top 30 on the U.K. Singles chart and the Billboard Hot 100.

Cultural Milestones

Performances and songs can impact the music industry and overall culture, with many coming to prominence on March 7:

1943: Chris White was born in Barnet, England. As a member of The Zombies, he co-wrote and contributed to hits such as “Time of the Season” and “Tell Her No.” While at it, White has teamed up with big names such as Colin Bluntstone, Jim Rodford, and Rod Argent.

Notable Recordings and Performances

March 7 saw several notable songs and performances:

1998: Madonna's "Frozen" went to No. 2 on the Billboard Eurochart and No. 1 on the U.K. chart. This song was from her Ray of Light album.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Often, Top 40 artists have personal challenges and triumph over them:

2001: The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) shared the top 10 songs on the list of their top 365 hits of the 20th century. That pool featured Aretha Franklin's “Respect,” Bing Crosby's “White Christmas,” and The Andrews Sisters' “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.”

