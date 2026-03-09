Pixar Sets Release Plans for ‘Incredibles 3’ and ‘Coco 2,’ Reveals ‘Monsters, Inc. 3’ Is in Development

Pixar might be known for telling brand-new stories, but sometimes it is just as fun to revisit old ones. And now the studio is preparing to do exactly that.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter confirmed that the animation giant is building a new lineup of sequels to some of its biggest hits. At the center of the announcement is the news that Monsters, Inc. 3 is officially in early development. The studio also revealed release plans for The Incredibles 3 and Coco 2.

For longtime Pixar fans, it feels a bit like hearing a familiar laugh echo from the monster closet again.

Mike and Sulley Could Be Back on the Big Screen

The biggest surprise in the announcement is the return to the world of Monsters, Inc.. The original 2001 film introduced audiences to Mike Wazowski and James P. “Sulley” Sullivan, two monsters who worked at a company that collected children’s screams to power their city.

A prequel, Monsters University, arrived in 2013 and showed how the duo first met in college. But the main storyline from the original film has not continued on the big screen since then.

That could change soon. While Pixar confirmed Monsters, Inc. 3 is in development, the studio has not yet announced a director or release date. For now, the project is still in its early stages.

The Parr Family and Miguel Are Also Returning

Fans of other Pixar favorites already have something to circle on the calendar.

The Incredibles 3 is officially scheduled to hit theaters in 2028. The creative team will see a small change this time around. Brad Bird, who directed the first two films, will return as a writer and executive producer. Directing duties will go to Peter Sohn, the filmmaker behind Elemental.

Meanwhile, Coco 2 is aiming for a 2029 theatrical release. The sequel will bring back the original directors, Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina, to continue the colorful story that began in the Oscar-winning 2017 film.

Pixar Is Still Betting on New Ideas

Even with all the sequels on the way, Pixar says it is not giving up on new ideas.

The studio also revealed a brand new film called Ono Ghost Market. The story is inspired by Asian myths about mysterious markets where the living and the dead can meet. The project was originally planned as a Disney+ series before becoming a full feature film.

Another exciting project is also on the way. Turning Red director Domee Shi will lead Pixar’s first full musical feature, marking a new creative direction for the studio.

Balancing Nostalgia With Fresh Stories

Pete Docter explained that Pixar’s strategy is about finding the right mix between familiar worlds and brand new ones.

He said the studio wants to “re-embrace the universally relatable concepts like talking toys and monsters in the closet that once made it a juggernaut.”

At the same time, he made it clear that quality still matters most. “As time’s gone on, I realized my job is to make sure the films appeal to everybody. If we’re going to just crank crap out, let’s shut the doors. I’d rather die trying to make something that we genuinely believe in.”