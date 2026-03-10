Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Raye Shows Off Plaque With Her Name Outside Her Ex’s Favorite Pub: ‘So He’ll Never Forget’

Some people write in their diary after a breakup. Raye apparently installs a plaque. Over the weekend, the UK singer stopped by The Nightingale pub in London, a place that…

Kayla Morgan
Raye performs onstage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2024 in Indio, California.
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

Some people write in their diary after a breakup. Raye apparently installs a plaque.

Over the weekend, the UK singer stopped by The Nightingale pub in London, a place that now carries a very specific piece of history tied to her love life. Raye shared the moment on TikTok, standing outside the pub with a beer in hand while her new song “Nightingale Lane” played in the background.

“My dramatic era,” she captioned the video.

The visit was not random. The pub happens to be a favorite spot of her ex, and Raye made sure the memory would last.

Loading TikTok...

A Plaque With a Story

Outside the pub sits a commemorative British Heritage plaque dedicated to the breakup that inspired her song. It reads:

“Raye experienced the greatest heartbreak she has ever known here.”

The line also mirrors the opening lyric of “Nightingale Lane,” making the moment feel both theatrical and a little bit hilarious.

In the TikTok video, Raye pointed out that The Nightingale is her ex’s “fav pub,” adding a short explanation for the stunt: “So he’ll never forget.”

If the goal was to leave a lasting reminder, mission accomplished.

Sisterly Commentary

The moment quickly caught attention online, including from Raye’s sister, Absolutely, who is also a singer.

She jumped into the comments with a message that many fans probably agreed with: “Being the ex of a songwriter is not for the weak. Never mind the world’s best songwriter.”

A New Era of Music

The playful moment also doubles as a promotion for Raye’s latest music. She released “Nightingale Lane” in late February as the second single from her upcoming sophomore album, This Music May Contain Hope.

The singer is currently performing on her This Tour May Contain New Music Tour, where fans are already getting a taste of the new era.

This Music May Contain Hope is set to arrive on March 27, and if the drama behind “Nightingale Lane” is any clue, the album may have a few more stories to tell.

raye
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Maroon 5’s Most Memorable Grammy Performances: A Look Back
MusicMaroon 5’s Most Memorable Grammy Performances: A Look BackKayla Morgan
Bad Bunny performs in Tokyo, Japan.
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: March 10Dawn Palmer-Quaife
Guitarist Brian May of Queen attends the "We Will Rock You" musical premiere at Stage Palladium Theater on October 17, 2025 in Stuttgart, Germany.
MusicBrian May to Host Queen II Reissue Launch Event With Instagram Live StreamDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect