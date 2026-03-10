Raye Shows Off Plaque With Her Name Outside Her Ex’s Favorite Pub: ‘So He’ll Never Forget’
Some people write in their diary after a breakup. Raye apparently installs a plaque. Over the weekend, the UK singer stopped by The Nightingale pub in London, a place that…
Over the weekend, the UK singer stopped by The Nightingale pub in London, a place that now carries a very specific piece of history tied to her love life. Raye shared the moment on TikTok, standing outside the pub with a beer in hand while her new song “Nightingale Lane” played in the background.
“My dramatic era,” she captioned the video.
The visit was not random. The pub happens to be a favorite spot of her ex, and Raye made sure the memory would last.
A Plaque With a Story
Outside the pub sits a commemorative British Heritage plaque dedicated to the breakup that inspired her song. It reads:
“Raye experienced the greatest heartbreak she has ever known here.”
The line also mirrors the opening lyric of “Nightingale Lane,” making the moment feel both theatrical and a little bit hilarious.
In the TikTok video, Raye pointed out that The Nightingale is her ex’s “fav pub,” adding a short explanation for the stunt: “So he’ll never forget.”
If the goal was to leave a lasting reminder, mission accomplished.
Sisterly Commentary
The moment quickly caught attention online, including from Raye’s sister, Absolutely, who is also a singer.
She jumped into the comments with a message that many fans probably agreed with: “Being the ex of a songwriter is not for the weak. Never mind the world’s best songwriter.”
A New Era of Music
The playful moment also doubles as a promotion for Raye’s latest music. She released “Nightingale Lane” in late February as the second single from her upcoming sophomore album, This Music May Contain Hope.
The singer is currently performing on her This Tour May Contain New Music Tour, where fans are already getting a taste of the new era.
This Music May Contain Hope is set to arrive on March 27, and if the drama behind “Nightingale Lane” is any clue, the album may have a few more stories to tell.