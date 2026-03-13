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Demi Lovato Finds Joy in the Kitchen With Her First Cookbook

Demi Lovato has worn a lot of hats over the years. Fans have seen her sing, act, direct, and produce. Now she’s stepping into a new role: cookbook author. During…

Kayla Morgan
Demi Lovato attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion", Demi Lovato Returns To Met After ‘Terrible’ Experience, Shares Music Update.
Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Demi Lovato has worn a lot of hats over the years. Fans have seen her sing, act, direct, and produce. Now she’s stepping into a new role: cookbook author.

During a recent chat with PEOPLE, fans learned more about Lovato’s upcoming cookbook, One Plate at a Time: Recipes for Finding Freedom with Food, published through Flatiron Books. The project marks a brand new chapter for the former Disney star and reflects a deeply personal journey with food.

For Lovato, the book is about more than recipes. It is about healing and learning to feel comfortable in the kitchen after years of struggle.

A Complicated Relationship With Food

Lovato has been open about her past battle with bulimia. Because of that, cooking was not always something she enjoyed. In fact, even being around food could feel overwhelming.

“When I was first in recovery, I was so overwhelmed by food, that stepping into a grocery store would make me break down into tears,” she shared with PEOPLE.

Dietitians and therapists often suggested cooking as a way to help with her recovery, but Lovato said it took time before she could truly enjoy the process. Looking back, she described the experience as nothing short of a “complicated journey.”

The Moment Cooking Became Fun

Things started to change when Lovato was 30 and about five years into recovery. While cooking with friends one day, she tried making spaghetti squash for the first time.

“We turned it into this spaghetti squash salad,” the Albuquerque-born multi-hyphenate recalls. “That was the first recipe that I cooked with friends where I was like, ‘Wow, this is actually really fun.’”

That moment helped shift her mindset completely.

“When I actually stepped foot into the kitchen and had so much joy come from it, and I was proud of what I made,” she recalled.

Since then, cooking has become one of Lovato’s “love languages” and something that brings her genuine joy.

A Cookbook Meant to Feel Welcoming

As Lovato grew more confident in the kitchen, she started thinking about creating a cookbook. But she wanted it to feel approachable for readers who might feel nervous about cooking or who have struggled with food themselves.

“I wanted to create a cookbook that was for people who may have had disordered eating in the past or are just intimidated to step foot into the kitchen for the first time,” she explained to the outlet.

Lovato said the goal was to focus on simple techniques that help people build confidence.

“It's just about getting in the kitchen and getting comfortable around cooking, and that will set you up for success later down the road with more recipes,” she explained.

Simple, Flavorful Recipes

One Plate at a Time includes more than 80 recipes that balance classic dishes with easy steps. Some highlights include “Spag Bol” (short for spaghetti bolognese), “Chicken Milanese with Arugula Salad,” and “Foolproof Pulled Pork.”

Lovato also added a few fun recipes inspired by fast food favorites she loved growing up. Readers will find dishes like “Classic Cheeseburger Deluxe,” “Chicken Nuggets with Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce,” and “Drive Through Tacos,” inspired by Taco Bell.

“They’re simple, but they’re flavorful,” said Lovato.

A Personal Family Connection

The cookbook also offers a look into Lovato’s home life, including stories, pantry tips, and personal memories connected to food.

She even includes photos of her mom, Dianna De La Garza, who has also had “her own personal journey and recovery with food.”

“Seeing her get into the kitchen really inspired me to get into the kitchen,” she shared with PEOPLE.

A Busy Season Ahead

The cookbook arrives during a packed moment in Lovato’s career. It follows the release of her ninth studio album It’s Not That Deep and comes just ahead of her upcoming North American tour, which is set to begin in April.

Lovato hinted that fans can expect a wide range of moments from the performances.

“nothing is off limits,” she said of the upcoming shows.

At the end of the day, Lovato hopes readers take pride in simply trying the recipes in her book.

“I really want people to enjoy stepping foot into the kitchen — and finding freedom with food.”

One Plate at a Time: Recipes for Finding Freedom with Food arrives March 31.

CookingDemi Lovato
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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