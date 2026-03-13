This Day in Top 40 History: March 13

With notable performances, milestone concerts, and Cher hitting the charts at the age of 53, March 13 was a big day in Top 40 history. NSYNC reunited with Justin Timberlake for a one-night concert that thrilled boy band fans, and Mariah Carey made a COVID-19-oriented video about the importance of washing our hands during the pandemic.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

March 13 had its share of major releases, hits, and milestone announcements:

1995: Radiohead released their second album, The Bends, which would go on to influence post-Britpop bands like Keane, Coldplay, Snow Patrol, and Muse. The album has appeared on all of Rolling Stone's lists of The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, with the 2020 list placing it at No. 276.

Radiohead released their second album, The Bends, which would go on to influence post-Britpop bands like Keane, Coldplay, Snow Patrol, and Muse. The album has appeared on all of Rolling Stone's lists of The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, with the 2020 list placing it at No. 276. 1999: Pop diva Cher's "Believe" hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100. This song remained No. 1 for four weeks and was a worldwide sensation.

Pop diva Cher's "Believe" hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100. This song remained No. 1 for four weeks and was a worldwide sensation. 2006: Placebo released their fifth album, Meds, which became their first release to chart on the US Billboard 200, peaking at No. 180. It charted more favorably in the UK, reaching No. 7 on the UK Albums Chart.

Placebo released their fifth album, Meds, which became their first release to chart on the US Billboard 200, peaking at No. 180. It charted more favorably in the UK, reaching No. 7 on the UK Albums Chart. 2015: Welsh singer-songwriter Marina Diamandis released her third album, Froot, the last to be released under the stage name Marina and the Diamonds. It debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, making it her first top 10 album in the US.

Welsh singer-songwriter Marina Diamandis released her third album, Froot, the last to be released under the stage name Marina and the Diamonds. It debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, making it her first top 10 album in the US. 2020: Former One Direction star Niall Horan launched his second album, Heartbreak Weather. Supported by the singles “Black and White,” “Put a Little Love on Me,” “Nice to Meet Ya,” and “No Judgment,” it debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart, becoming his first UK number-one album as a solo artist.

Former One Direction star Niall Horan launched his second album, Heartbreak Weather. Supported by the singles “Black and White,” “Put a Little Love on Me,” “Nice to Meet Ya,” and “No Judgment,” it debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart, becoming his first UK number-one album as a solo artist. 2024: The OUTLOUD Music Festival announced its lineup for 2024, which included Kylie Minogue, Janelle Monáe, and Diplo. The festival was held in June at West Hollywood Park, California, to help celebrate Pride Month.

Cultural Milestones

This day is also associated with many milestones, including celebrity birthdays and career highlights.

1960: Adam Clayton was born in Oxfordshire, England. He is the bassist for the English rock band U2 and has received acclaim for his performances on songs such as “With or Without You,” “Gloria,” “Bullet the Blue Sky,” and “Mysterious Ways.” He is a 22-time GRAMMY Award winner and has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the group.

Adam Clayton was born in Oxfordshire, England. He is the bassist for the English rock band U2 and has received acclaim for his performances on songs such as “With or Without You,” “Gloria,” “Bullet the Blue Sky,” and “Mysterious Ways.” He is a 22-time GRAMMY Award winner and has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the group. 1965: The Beatles' “Eight Days a Week” started a two-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming their seventh number one single in the US. Despite its massive success in the US, the band didn't think highly of the song and never included it in their live sets.

The Beatles' “Eight Days a Week” started a two-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming their seventh number one single in the US. Despite its massive success in the US, the band didn't think highly of the song and never included it in their live sets. 1965: Eric Clapton left the Yardbirds due to musical differences with the other band members. He was dissatisfied with the band's shift towards a more commercial pop-oriented sound with the hit single, “For Your Love,” and wanted to remain dedicated to blues-influenced music. He was replaced by Jeff Beck shortly after.

Eric Clapton left the Yardbirds due to musical differences with the other band members. He was dissatisfied with the band's shift towards a more commercial pop-oriented sound with the hit single, “For Your Love,” and wanted to remain dedicated to blues-influenced music. He was replaced by Jeff Beck shortly after. 1987: Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star is located at 1750 Vine Street near the iconic Capitol Records Tower.

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star is located at 1750 Vine Street near the iconic Capitol Records Tower. 1998: Jack Harlow was born in Louisville, Kentucky. He shot to mainstream prominence with his 2020 hit single, “What's Poppin,” which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, earning him a nomination for Best Rap Performance at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards. He has since charted three number one singles on the Billboard Hot 100: “Industry Baby” (with Lil Nas X), “First Class,” and “Lovin on Me.”

Jack Harlow was born in Louisville, Kentucky. He shot to mainstream prominence with his 2020 hit single, “What's Poppin,” which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, earning him a nomination for Best Rap Performance at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards. He has since charted three number one singles on the Billboard Hot 100: “Industry Baby” (with Lil Nas X), “First Class,” and “Lovin on Me.” 2006: Heavy metal pioneers Black Sabbath were finally inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after being nominated eight times. Other notable acts inducted into the Class of 2006 included Blondie, the Sex Pistols, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Miles Davis.

Heavy metal pioneers Black Sabbath were finally inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after being nominated eight times. Other notable acts inducted into the Class of 2006 included Blondie, the Sex Pistols, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Miles Davis. 2017: Justin Bieber performed in Brisbane, Australia, as part of his Purpose World Tour. This was Bieber's third worldwide tour and one of the highest-grossing.

Justin Bieber performed in Brisbane, Australia, as part of his Purpose World Tour. This was Bieber's third worldwide tour and one of the highest-grossing. 2024: Justin Timberlake reunited with the boy band NSYNC for a one-night gig at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, California. NSYNC is one of the most important bands in Top 40 music history, with its blockbuster stadium tours, high-quality music videos, and knock-out choreography.

Justin Timberlake reunited with the boy band NSYNC for a one-night gig at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, California. NSYNC is one of the most important bands in Top 40 music history, with its blockbuster stadium tours, high-quality music videos, and knock-out choreography. 2024: The Pitchfork Music Festival announced its summer lineup. The 19th festival was a milestone because its organizers revealed it would be the last.

Notable Recordings and Performances

We nod our heads to the following March 13 performances:

2017: Adele performed in Adelaide, Australia, as part of her first tour of the country. This concert took place at the Adelaide Oval.

Adele performed in Adelaide, Australia, as part of her first tour of the country. This concert took place at the Adelaide Oval. 2019: Singer Post Malone played at the O2 Arena in London, England, as part of his European tour. Fans were enthralled by his powerful performance.

Singer Post Malone played at the O2 Arena in London, England, as part of his European tour. Fans were enthralled by his powerful performance. 2024: The Puerto Rican sensation Bad Bunny played at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, as part of his Most Wanted Tour.

Industry Changes and Challenges

March 13 saw industry changes and challenges, including pop stars appearing on odd TV shows and accidents at music festivals:

2014: In a tragic accident, two people were killed at the South by Southwest music festival in Austin, Texas, when a driver fleeing police crashed his vehicle into the crowd. The incident also injured 23.

In a tragic accident, two people were killed at the South by Southwest music festival in Austin, Texas, when a driver fleeing police crashed his vehicle into the crowd. The incident also injured 23. 2020: Pop diva Mariah Carey posted a video of herself and her two children washing their hands to Ol' Dirty Bastard. This was a lighthearted way to show the importance of washing our hands during the COVID-19 pandemic.