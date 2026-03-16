Doja Cat Reveals Her Borderline Personality Disorder Journey and What Chappell Roan Taught Her

Being a superstar doesn’t mean life is easy. Doja Cat showed fans that fame doesn’t erase mental health struggles when she opened up in a TikTok on Friday, March 13, about her diagnosis with Borderline Personality Disorder. The "Paint the Town Red" singer got candid while defending Chappell Roan, who had recently been criticized after filming paparazzi asking them to leave her alone.

For Doja Cat, the moment was more than just defending a friend. It was a chance to talk about honesty, self-awareness, and the hard truths that come with living with BPD.

"I've learned from a very young age to pretend that I like stuff, to pretend that I'm happy, to pretend that I don't like stuff that I do, to appear like everything is okay," said Doja Cat. "I'll get it done. And it caught up with me, and I think it always does for people. I'm now struggling with BPD."

What Borderline Personality Disorder Is

According to the Mayo Clinic, borderline personality disorder is a mental health condition that can make everyday emotions and relationships harder to manage.

The Mayo Clinic describes it as a condition that "affects the way people feel about themselves and others, making it hard to function in everyday life."

"It includes a pattern of unstable, intense relationships, as well as impulsiveness and an unhealthy way of seeing themselves," the description continues. "Impulsiveness involves having extreme emotions and acting or doing things without thinking about them first."

Doja Cat said she believes she has been dealing with these struggles for a long time.

"I've been struggling with BPD for probably forever," she said, adding that the experience has been "agonizing."

A Long Road With Therapy

Even while describing the challenges, Doja Cat made it clear she is proud of the progress she has made.

She explained that therapy has been a big part of her life and her healing process.

"I've been in therapy for years now, and I am so relieved and so proud of myself. I've made it so far, and I still make mistakes," she said, noting that it's been a journey of "treatment and healing."

Her message showed that growth does not mean being perfect. It means continuing to work on yourself.

Why Chappell Roan Inspired Her

Later in the video, Doja Cat returned to the moment that started the conversation. She said she respects the way Chappell Roan handles uncomfortable situations in public.

The singer explained that Roan’s confidence reminded her how important honesty can be.

"I had to learn how to be honest," said Doja Cat. "I had to learn how to be honest with myself. I lied to myself for years, for most of my life, and to see her sit there, and I love it."

"I love that she can do that without hurting people," she continued. "She hasn't hurt one person by being herself, and that shows that I can do the same."