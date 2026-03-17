‘BTS: THE RETURN’ Puts Their Comeback Story on Netflix

After time apart, the world’s biggest group is finally coming back together, and it already feels emotional.

Netflix has released the official trailer for BTS: THE RETURN, a documentary chronicling the group’s highly anticipated comeback, offering an intimate and emotionally resonant look at the global icons reuniting after their mandatory military service.

Right away, the trailer pulls you in. It mixes loud, exciting concert moments with softer scenes that feel almost private, like you are sitting in the room with them.

From Stadium Lights to Studio Nights

The trailer oscillates between the high-octane spectacle of past world tours and quiet, contemplative moments in Los Angeles, where the seven members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook – gathered for a two-month “song camp” to develop their fifth studio album, Arirang.

Some of the most powerful clips are not on stage at all. You see the members leaving the military and stepping back into normal life. You also see them in the studio, talking honestly and working through ideas.

It shows that even global stars feel pressure. They are not just trying to make music. They are trying to live up to a legacy.

More Than Just Another Documentary

This builds on the immense popularity of previous BTS documentaries and series, which have consistently drawn global audiences eager for deeper insight into the band’s creative process and personal lives.

Produced by This Machine and HYBE, the film positions itself as “the comeback of the decade,” underscoring BTS’s cultural impact and the anticipation surrounding their return to music.

Why This One Feels Different

What makes this documentary stand out is its balance. It shows both the massive scale of BTS and the small, real moments between the members.

The trailer emphasizes both the scale of their artistry and the intimacy of their relationships, setting expectations for a documentary that will resonate with fans worldwide when it premieres exclusively on Netflix on March 27, 2026.