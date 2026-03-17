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‘BTS: THE RETURN’ Puts Their Comeback Story on Netflix

After time apart, the world’s biggest group is finally coming back together, and it already feels emotional. Netflix has released the official trailer for BTS: THE RETURN, a documentary chronicling…

Kayla Morgan
(L-R) In this screengrab released on March 14, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jimin, and RM of BTS perform onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards broadcast on March 14, 2021.
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

After time apart, the world’s biggest group is finally coming back together, and it already feels emotional.

Netflix has released the official trailer for BTS: THE RETURN, a documentary chronicling the group’s highly anticipated comeback, offering an intimate and emotionally resonant look at the global icons reuniting after their mandatory military service.

Right away, the trailer pulls you in. It mixes loud, exciting concert moments with softer scenes that feel almost private, like you are sitting in the room with them.

From Stadium Lights to Studio Nights

The trailer oscillates between the high-octane spectacle of past world tours and quiet, contemplative moments in Los Angeles, where the seven members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook – gathered for a two-month “song camp” to develop their fifth studio album, Arirang.

Some of the most powerful clips are not on stage at all. You see the members leaving the military and stepping back into normal life. You also see them in the studio, talking honestly and working through ideas.

It shows that even global stars feel pressure. They are not just trying to make music. They are trying to live up to a legacy.

More Than Just Another Documentary

This builds on the immense popularity of previous BTS documentaries and series, which have consistently drawn global audiences eager for deeper insight into the band’s creative process and personal lives.

Produced by This Machine and HYBE, the film positions itself as “the comeback of the decade,” underscoring BTS’s cultural impact and the anticipation surrounding their return to music.

Why This One Feels Different

What makes this documentary stand out is its balance. It shows both the massive scale of BTS and the small, real moments between the members.

The trailer emphasizes both the scale of their artistry and the intimacy of their relationships, setting expectations for a documentary that will resonate with fans worldwide when it premieres exclusively on Netflix on March 27, 2026.

If the trailer is any sign, this is not just about a comeback. It is about growth, friendship, and figuring out what comes next.

BTSNetflix
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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