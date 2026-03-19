Selena Gomez Confirmed for ‘Hannah Montana’ 20th Anniversary Special

For fans of Hannah Montana, the 20th anniversary special promises to be both nostalgic and meaningful. Miley Cyrus spoke with Variety about the special, sharing how it will honor the show while adding personal touches from her own life.

Selena Gomez to Appear

Thanks to Alex Cooper, the host of Call Her Daddy, Cyrus confirmed that Selena Gomez will be part of the celebration.

"I love Selena, but I didn’t know how much our friendship meant to the fans," Cyrus told the outlet.

Gomez, who played Hannah’s rival Mikayla on the show, clarified in a 2016 interview with W that there was never a real feud between them. “We never feuded. We both liked the same guy when we were 16. It was just a Hilary Duff-Lindsay Lohan thing: ‘Oh, my God, we like the same boy!’ We are now completely settled in our own lives.”

Connecting the Show to Real Life

Cooper also suggested that Cyrus begin the special driving from Malibu to the soundstage, a decision that became meaningful for her.

"I didn’t think about the correlation between Hannah’s house in Malibu and my house in Malibu," Cyrus explained. "And my house burning down and me rebuilding.”

This approach adds a personal layer, connecting Cyrus’ life experiences with the show that made her famous.

Revisiting Hannah Montana’s Music

Cyrus is also returning to the show’s iconic songs, performing “Best of Both Worlds” for the first time since 2008. She said it only took three rehearsals to feel it come back naturally.

"It was literally a bike. The dancers were doing stuff, and I’m like, ‘That’s not original!’ " she laughed. "And they’re like, 'Well, we’re trying to make it modern.' I’m like, 'It ain’t broke don’t fix it!' "

Her comments reflect a careful balance of honoring the original performances while updating them for today.

More Than Just Nostalgia