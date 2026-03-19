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Selena Gomez Confirmed for ‘Hannah Montana’ 20th Anniversary Special

For fans of Hannah Montana, the 20th anniversary special promises to be both nostalgic and meaningful. Miley Cyrus spoke with Variety about the special, sharing how it will honor the…

Kayla Morgan
Selena Gomez attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards smiling wearing a feathery strapless gown and dark lip.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

For fans of Hannah Montana, the 20th anniversary special promises to be both nostalgic and meaningful. Miley Cyrus spoke with Variety about the special, sharing how it will honor the show while adding personal touches from her own life.

Selena Gomez to Appear

Thanks to Alex Cooper, the host of Call Her Daddy, Cyrus confirmed that Selena Gomez will be part of the celebration.

"I love Selena, but I didn’t know how much our friendship meant to the fans," Cyrus told the outlet.

Gomez, who played Hannah’s rival Mikayla on the show, clarified in a 2016 interview with W that there was never a real feud between them. “We never feuded. We both liked the same guy when we were 16. It was just a Hilary Duff-Lindsay Lohan thing: ‘Oh, my God, we like the same boy!’ We are now completely settled in our own lives.”

Connecting the Show to Real Life

Cooper also suggested that Cyrus begin the special driving from Malibu to the soundstage, a decision that became meaningful for her.

"I didn’t think about the correlation between Hannah’s house in Malibu and my house in Malibu," Cyrus explained. "And my house burning down and me rebuilding.”

This approach adds a personal layer, connecting Cyrus’ life experiences with the show that made her famous.

Revisiting Hannah Montana’s Music

Cyrus is also returning to the show’s iconic songs, performing “Best of Both Worlds” for the first time since 2008. She said it only took three rehearsals to feel it come back naturally.

"It was literally a bike. The dancers were doing stuff, and I’m like, ‘That’s not original!’ " she laughed. "And they’re like, 'Well, we’re trying to make it modern.' I’m like, 'It ain’t broke don’t fix it!' "

Her comments reflect a careful balance of honoring the original performances while updating them for today.

More Than Just Nostalgia

This anniversary special is not just about looking back. It highlights friendships, growth, and the real-life experiences that have shaped Cyrus since her Disney days. For fans, it promises both nostalgia and a fresh perspective on the world of Hannah Montana.

DisneyHannah MontanaMiley CyrusSelena Gomez
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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