A Song for Liam: Niall Horan Turns Grief Into Music

Niall Horan is opening up in a deeply personal way, using music to process something that still doesn’t feel real. On his upcoming album Dinner Party, the singer is sharing a piece of his heart with a song inspired by his late bandmate, Liam Payne.

A Song Born From Loss

Horan revealed in a new interview that his new album Dinner Party will feature a song called “End of an Era,” a lullaby inspired by his grief over losing Payne in October 2024.

The idea didn’t come easily. After Payne’s funeral, Horan stepped away from the spotlight to deal with his emotions in private.

The Irish singer-songwriter told GQ Hype that he “went into hiding a little bit” after Payne’s funeral in order to grieve privately, and said he found videos and photos of him and Payne “nostalgic… along with fear and sadness and all the stuff that comes with grief.”

Memories Only They Shared

For Horan, the hardest part has been holding onto moments that only the two of them truly understood.

“[There are] memories that only he and I can share ‘cause you have a team and you have people around all the time,” Horan said. “But we always said that only us have that experience, no one else has that.”

That kind of bond is rare, especially one built during their years in One Direction, alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik.

Getting the Song Just Right

Turning those feelings into a song took time and patience. Horan worked closely with songwriter Julian Bunetta, and they didn’t rush the process.

Songwriter Julian Bunetta, who co-wrote “End of an Era” with Horan, said they rewrote the track two or three times in order to properly capture the feeling.

“We just kept working on it until we felt it was right. And I love it,” Bunetta said. “It could be easy to not write about it because it’s a hard subject. It’s a hard thing to do. So I’m proud of him for doing it.”

The Day Everything Changed

Payne was 31 years old when he took a fatal fall from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Oct. 16, 2024. Horan had spent time with his former bandmate just days earlier during a stop in the city while on tour.

“It was great. [He] seemed in good form and we had a good laugh, good reminisce,” Horan said.

The news hit Horan in a way he still struggles to explain.

The star eventually learned of his friend’s death while watching TV in bed at home.

“I just remember getting a message. And I was just like, ‘What?’... I just didn’t think it was real,” he said. “Someone so young, you’re not expecting to hear that they’ve passed, especially someone that you’ve just seen. I just went back from shock to sadness to anger.”

Holding On to What Matters

When Payne died, Horan wrote on social media at the time that he was “absolutely devastated” by the loss.

"It just doesn't feel real. Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure,” he wrote. "All the laughs we had over the years, sometimes about the simplest of things, keep coming to mind through the sadness. We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever. The bond and friendship we had doesn't happen often in a lifetime."

Looking Ahead, Without Forgetting

Horan’s upcoming album follows The Show in 2023, and its lead single “Dinner Party” tells the story of meeting his girlfriend of more than five years, Amelia “Mia” Woolley.