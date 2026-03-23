Kesha’s ‘Freedom Tour’ Is a Loud, Joyful Comeback

After turning heads with last year’s wild and unapologetic Tits Out Tour, Kesha is back and ready to level up. This summer, she’s hitting the road with something bigger than just another concert. It’s called The Freedom Tour, and it’s all about stepping into your power and celebrating who you are.

This isn’t just about music. It’s about everything Kesha has been through and how she’s come out stronger. The shows promise a mix of high-energy pop, emotional moments, and a space where fans can truly be themselves.

A New Era, A New Energy

Kesha is entering a fresh chapter in her life, and she’s bringing fans along for the ride. The Freedom Tour is built around self-expression, healing, and finding joy after tough times. Think glitter, bold visuals, and songs that hit both your heart and your dance moves.

“I’ve lived through the fire,” says Kesha. “This tour is about what comes after. Freedom isn’t just leaving something behind—it’s discovering that what you have lived through has made you magnificently who you are.”

Her concerts have always felt like a shared experience, and this time is no different. Expect big sing-alongs, emotional highs, and moments that feel almost spiritual.

More Than a Concert

For many fans, Kesha has always been a voice for people who feel different or overlooked. The Freedom Tour leans into that even more. It’s about creating a place where everyone feels safe to let go, whether that means dancing, crying, or just being real.

“This summer we are reclaiming our bodies, our voices, and our joy,” Kesha adds. “We have survived. Now we get to be free. Let’s be free together. I want to know what freedom feels like, with all of you.”

The tour, promoted by Live Nation, kicks off May 23 in Chula Vista, California, and wraps up August 30 in Indiana. Along the way, Kesha will hit major cities across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Fans can also catch her at big events like All Things Go Festival on June 6 and Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 14.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Tuesday, March 24 at 10 am local time, followed by an artist presale on Wednesday, March 25 at 10 am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, March 27, at 10 am local time at Keshaofficial.com.

Citi is the official card of The Freedom Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 24, at 10 am local time until Thursday, March 26, at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com

A Summer to Let Go

The Freedom Tour is shaping up to be more than just a series of shows. It’s a shared moment for fans who have made it through hard times and are ready to celebrate. If Kesha’s message is clear, it’s this: freedom is loud, messy, emotional, and worth every second.