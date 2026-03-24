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Charlie Puth and Wife Brooke Welcomes Baby Jude

It is not every day a pop star shares something this personal. Charlie Puth just gave fans a soft and sweet glimpse into his new life as a dad, and…

Kayla Morgan
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone attend the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It is not every day a pop star shares something this personal. Charlie Puth just gave fans a soft and sweet glimpse into his new life as a dad, and it is full of tiny details that say a lot.

A Meaningful Welcome

Brooke Sansone is wearing her heart for her newborn son, Jude, on her sleeve and around her neck.

Charlie Puth announced the arrival of his first baby with his wife, Brooke, on Monday, March 23, 10 days after the little one's arrival, with an Instagram post that featured a slideshow of images from the milestone day.

Among the photos was a close-up of what appeared to be Brooke and the tiny hand of her baby son resting gently on her chest, just below a necklace with special significance: a chain detailed with a large, gem-encrusted "J," the first letter of Jude's name.

First Glimpses of Baby Jude

Another photo in the slideshow gives a first look at the couple's new baby, but hides his face. Other images show Puth cradling the baby while feeding him a bottle, bedding with "Jude" embroidered on the sheets and pictures from the hospital upon his arrival.

A photo of Polaroid pictures was included, showing snaps of Brooke and Puth holding their little one in the hospital.

"Playing Jude 'In My Life' by The Beatles," one handwritten caption on a photo reads. "He drank over 30ml of formula! A new record," reads another. Both were dated from March 14.

"Hey Jude 🩵 3.13.26," the artist and his wife captioned their joint Instagram post, a musical reference to the Hey Jude of the same name, written by John Lennon.

From Wedding to Parenthood

Puth and his wife Brooke tied the knot in September 2024. The two got married at Puth's family house in Montecito, according to Vogue.

Back in October, the singer-songwriter revealed that he and his wife were expecting their first baby together, cheekily sharing the news in a clip from the music video for his song, "Changes."

In the video, the singer could be seen standing next to Brooke, who wore a red sweater and placed her hands on her stomach. He looked at his wife and placed his hands on top of hers, smiling down at her, before walking off together.

Not long after, Puth opened up about the excitement of becoming a dad when speaking with host Jimmy Fallon during an Oct. 21 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about his baby on the way.

"I'm gonna be a dad," Puth said, before quickly adding, "I was told not to reveal the gender."

Charlie PuthFamily
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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