’13 Going on 30′ Reboot in Development at Netflix

According to Deadline, Netflix announced on Thursday, March 24, that a new reboot of 13 Going on 30 is in the works. The movie will star Emily Bader and Logan Lerman. Jennifer Garner, who starred in the original film, will serve as an executive producer. Brett Haley is set to direct. He previously directed the January 2026 movie People We Meet on Vacation, which also starred Bader and premiered on Netflix. The script is by Hannah Marks, with revisions by Flora Greeson.

The Original

The original 13 Going on 30 came out in 2004. In it, Garner played Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old girl in 1987 who wishes to grow up after being humiliated at a party. The next day, she wakes up as a 30-year-old in 2004. She works with her middle school friend Lucy, played by Judy Greer, but finds that she’s let herself become a hard-hearted, cruel person.

She seeks comfort in the only person who really knows her, her friend Matty, played by Mark Ruffalo. But things soon spiral out of control as Matty’s getting engaged and someone at her magazine job is leaking all their cover stories. Christa B. Allen played the younger Jenna, while Sean Marquette played the younger Matty. Other actors in the movie included Andy Serkis, Kathy Baker, Alexandra Kyle and an early role for Brie Larson.

Big Shoes to Fill

"13 Going on 30 is one of those rare, perfect films. Funny, emotional, deeply human, with unforgettable performances from Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and Judy Greer. I'm a longtime fan, so stepping into this reimagining comes with tremendous responsibility,” Haley said in a statement. “Jennifer Garner being on board as an executive producer, after playing such a big part of what made the original special, is especially meaningful."

Haley added, "I also couldn't be more excited to reunite with Emily Bader after People We Meet on Vacation. She and the amazingly talented Logan Lerman are a magical pairing. I feel incredibly lucky to be trusted with something that means so much to so many people."

What We Don’t Know Yet

It’s not yet clear whether Bader and Lerman will play Jenna and Matty, or if they will find themselves in a new story. No other details about the movie have been released.

Meet the New Leads

Before she appeared in People We Meet on Vacation, the adaptation of the Emily Henry novel of the same name, Bader also starred in the 2024 series My Lady Jane. She is also set to portray Mia Hamm in the Netflix film The 99'ers, which will follow the United States national team during the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Lerman, meanwhile, rose to fame thanks to the Percy Jackson film series, beginning with 2010’s Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief. He starred in 2025’s Oh, Hi! and appeared in the 2025 season of Only Murders in the Building.

Still Loved After All These Years

Back in 2024, Ruffalo told PEOPLE that 13 Going on 30 is still the film fans ask about the most. “People fell in love” with the movie, he said, adding, “I love that movie.”