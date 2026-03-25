What Really Happened Between Justin Bieber and Usher After The Oscars?

Usher is backing Sean "Diddy" Combs and is speaking out about the comments concerning Justin Bieber. Diddy was recently sentenced to 50 months in prison over charges related to moving people across state lines in connection with prostitution. The more serious sex trafficking charges didn't stick, and he's appealing his sentence.

In an interview, Usher discussed Diddy's case and the criticism Diddy has been under. Usher told Forbes, "I believe that some individuals get prosecuted and maybe not recognized for all they offer. I don't have anything negative to say about Sean Combs because the way I've experienced him is not how the world sees him, in how he's been misrepresented."

Usher commented on Diddy's role in the business world, highlighting his assistance to Black entrepreneurs. He said, "I'm not claiming anyone is perfect. I'm not claiming we all don't have flaws. But I can't ignore the valuable contributions this man made for us as Black entrepreneurs, for us as people in business, for us as people who turn culture and ideas into something real and becomes business."

Usher described Diddy as a demanding mentor but appreciated his role in bringing hip-hop to mainstream TV. He noted, "Puff was a mentor, like that really tough teacher? But you're witnessing something straightaway. I think the idea of the discipline that came with that era of business was crucial, especially when hip-hop was proving itself culturally."

We all remember the hilarious photo from Beyonce's and Jay-Z's Oscars after party. Things were looking heated between Biebs and Usher and they put Queen B right in the middle of it. Addressing the rumors of a conflict with Bieber, Da Brat, speaking for Usher, dismissed claims of a fallout. On The Rickey Smiley Show, Da Brat explained that the argument between Usher and Bieber at an Oscars after-party was blown out of proportion. Da Brat said, "I talked to Usher, and he said this is an exaggeration of conversation. He's been nothing but supportive through many of Justin Bieber's rough patches, and y’all can see the records for everything he has done."

The disagreement reportedly began with some tension but was just a verbal spat with no physical altercation. However, some reports suggested Bieber was downplaying the incident. Despite this, Da Brat confirmed Usher and Bieber maintain strong ties, emphasizing, "They definitely care about each other. People just take things out of context when they see something, and they run with it."

Usher and Bieber's relationship goes back to when Usher brought young Bieber into Diddy's circle. At just 15, Bieber was under Diddy's wing, like Usher was before. Usher is credited with helping Bieber navigate the music industry.