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BLACKPINK’s Lisa Makes History as First K-pop Artist to Land Las Vegas Residency

Las Vegas is about to get a whole new kind of energy, and it is coming straight from one of K-pop’s biggest stars. BLACKPINK’s Lisa is stepping into the spotlight…

Kayla Morgan
Lisa of BLACKPINK performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California.
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

Las Vegas is about to get a whole new kind of energy, and it is coming straight from one of K-pop’s biggest stars. BLACKPINK’s Lisa is stepping into the spotlight in a way no K-pop artist has before, bringing her global fame to one of the world’s most iconic stages.

On Monday, March 30, the rapper and dancer revealed the big news on Instagram, instantly sending fans into celebration mode.

"Vegas, are you ready? VIVA LA LISA, coming November 2026❤️‍🔥," Lisa (whose real name is Lalisa Manoban), 29, captioned the post. "Presale details @wearelloud."

Along with the announcement, she shared a striking press image for the residency, showing her holding a brown hand muff while wearing black hot pants and tights. The bold look matches the confident energy fans expect from her.

A Historic First for K-pop

According to a press release, VIVA LA LISA will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace starting in November 2026. The shows will be limited, making them feel even more special for fans lucky enough to attend.

The announcement is not just exciting, it is historic. Lisa will be making history "as the first K-pop artist to perform a Las Vegas residency," according to the release.

When to Catch the Shows

Lisa is scheduled to perform across two weekends, giving fans a few chances to see her live:

  • Friday, November 13 - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
  • Saturday, November 14- The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
  • Friday, November 27- The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
  • Saturday, November 28 - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

How to Get Tickets

Fans eager to be part of this moment can start planning now. Presale for the shows will begin Wednesday, April 22 at 10 a.m. PT.

Fans can sign up to access tickets from Wednesday, April 1 at 10 a.m. PT through Sunday, April 19 at 10 p.m. PT.

No code is needed for artist presales on Ticketmaster. Instead, access is tied to your account. More information can be found here.

The artist presale will be available from Wednesday, April 22 from 10 a.m. PT through 10 p.m. PT. The general on sale will kick off Thursday, April 23 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.

A Big Moment After Big Success

Lisa’s Las Vegas residency follows a huge run of success. Her debut full-length album, Alter Ego, dropped in 2025 and helped show her power as a solo artist.

At the same time, BLACKPINK wrapped their Deadline world stadium tour in January, closing out another major chapter for the group.

Now, Lisa is opening a new one in Las Vegas, and it is clear she is not just visiting the Strip. She is ready to own it.

Blackpinklisa
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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