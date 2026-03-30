BLACKPINK’s Lisa Makes History as First K-pop Artist to Land Las Vegas Residency

Las Vegas is about to get a whole new kind of energy, and it is coming straight from one of K-pop’s biggest stars. BLACKPINK’s Lisa is stepping into the spotlight in a way no K-pop artist has before, bringing her global fame to one of the world’s most iconic stages.

On Monday, March 30, the rapper and dancer revealed the big news on Instagram, instantly sending fans into celebration mode.

"Vegas, are you ready? VIVA LA LISA, coming November 2026❤️‍🔥," Lisa (whose real name is Lalisa Manoban), 29, captioned the post. "Presale details @wearelloud."

Along with the announcement, she shared a striking press image for the residency, showing her holding a brown hand muff while wearing black hot pants and tights. The bold look matches the confident energy fans expect from her.

A Historic First for K-pop

According to a press release, VIVA LA LISA will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace starting in November 2026. The shows will be limited, making them feel even more special for fans lucky enough to attend.

The announcement is not just exciting, it is historic. Lisa will be making history "as the first K-pop artist to perform a Las Vegas residency," according to the release.

When to Catch the Shows

Lisa is scheduled to perform across two weekends, giving fans a few chances to see her live:

Friday, November 13 - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Saturday, November 14- The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Friday, November 27- The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Saturday, November 28 - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

How to Get Tickets

Fans eager to be part of this moment can start planning now. Presale for the shows will begin Wednesday, April 22 at 10 a.m. PT.

Fans can sign up to access tickets from Wednesday, April 1 at 10 a.m. PT through Sunday, April 19 at 10 p.m. PT.

No code is needed for artist presales on Ticketmaster. Instead, access is tied to your account. More information can be found here.

The artist presale will be available from Wednesday, April 22 from 10 a.m. PT through 10 p.m. PT. The general on sale will kick off Thursday, April 23 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.

A Big Moment After Big Success

Lisa’s Las Vegas residency follows a huge run of success. Her debut full-length album, Alter Ego, dropped in 2025 and helped show her power as a solo artist.

At the same time, BLACKPINK wrapped their Deadline world stadium tour in January, closing out another major chapter for the group.