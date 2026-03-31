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Back on Her Feet: Lola Young Opens Up After Health Scare

Lola Young is speaking out about something very personal: her recovery. Months after collapsing during a live performance last fall, the singer says she is doing much better and learning…

Kayla Morgan
Lola Young is seen at the Lola Young x Aries Pop-Up during LFW September 2025 at Aries Store on September 19, 2025 in London, England.
Photo by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

Lola Young is speaking out about something very personal: her recovery. Months after collapsing during a live performance last fall, the singer says she is doing much better and learning to take life one step at a time.

She is not trying to pretend everything is perfectly fixed, and she is not rushing her story either. Instead, she is being open about where she is right now, even if it is still a work in progress.

In an interview with The Times UK, Young shared how she is choosing to protect her privacy while still being honest.

“I think I would rather, for the sake of my privacy, not say too much,” Young told The Times UK. “But what I would say is that recovery is an ongoing process. I’m not the finished article, but I’m doing a hell of a lot better.”

She also made it clear what kind of recovery she is talking about.

“Clarifying what she means by recovery, Young added, “I mean drugs recovery, yes. When you’re in recovery, that doesn’t necessarily need to mean drugs — but me specifically, yes.””

Young also shared that she regularly attends Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings, which are support meetings for people working through addiction.

A moment that changed everything

The conversation about recovery follows a serious moment in her career. Six months earlier, Young collapsed while performing her song “Conceited” at the All Things Go Music Festival in New York City in September. Medical staff helped her off stage, and just days later, she canceled upcoming shows and tour plans.

Looking back, she described the experience as a turning point.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in March, she said: "I am very grateful that it happened because it was, what do you call that? Like, a breaking point which allowed me to then be able to be here today, allowed me to be better for my fans, better for the future, and better for myself," she said.

She also spoke honestly about how serious things had become. "It was a decision, like I said, that I had to make, and it was sad that I had to do that. What else was I going to do, die? That was the reality of where my addiction was heading."

Moving forward, one step at a time

Young has been open in the past about her cocaine addiction and has reportedly been to rehab twice. Her third album, I’m Only F**king Myself, was created after a five-week treatment program in late 2024.

“There were a lot of things going on for me personally — I was going through a lot of mental health issues, a lot of battling with addiction,” Young told the outlet.

Now she is slowly returning to performing. After winning Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2026 Grammys and performing her song “Messy,” she also returned to the stage for her first headline show since her collapse in London in March. More UK tour dates are planned for June.

“I am now in a position where I can do things I couldn’t have done before,” she said. “Doing it slower, more intentionally, but doing it in a way I feel is good for me.”

A message for others in recovery

Young also offered encouragement to people going through similar struggles.

“This is an ongoing journey. You have to be kind to yourself. You have to always remember that you are not alone. You are not ever, ever alone.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

lola young
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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