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Hello Kitty and Bruno Mars Bring Exclusive Pop-Ups to Tour Stops

Sanrio®, the global lifestyle brand home to Hello Kitty®, is teaming up again with Bruno Mars for a traveling pop-up tour that mixes music, fashion, and fandom in one place….

Kayla Morgan
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Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sanrio®, the global lifestyle brand home to Hello Kitty®, is teaming up again with Bruno Mars for a traveling pop-up tour that mixes music, fashion, and fandom in one place.

The launch begins in Las Vegas alongside Bruno Mars’ "The Romantic Tour" kickoff at Allegiant Stadium, setting the stage for a week of exclusive events. But the real twist is what happens next. The pop-up does not stay in one place. It moves from city to city, bringing the experience directly to fans across North America.

Las Vegas Sets the Tone

Las Vegas is the first stop and the most packed with activities. Starting April 9, fans can visit a limited-time pop-up shop at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place. The space opens at 12 p.m. PST and features the full Hello Kitty x Bruno Mars collection.

The merchandise lineup mixes Hello Kitty’s signature kawaii style with Bruno Mars’ retro-inspired fashion. Items include tees, hoodies, a zip-up fleece, long sleeve shirts, a trucker hat, a canvas tote bag, a water bottle, sticker packs, and enamel pins, all designed with co-branded graphics.

Fans visiting the Vegas pop-up also get a rare bonus. Hello Kitty will appear for a meet-and-greet on opening day from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. PST, giving guests a chance for photos and an in-person moment.

More Than a Store: Cafes and Experiences

The collaboration also reaches beyond retail. Select Hello Kitty Cafe locations in Las Vegas will feature themed items tied to the partnership, letting fans turn a quick visit into a full experience with food, drinks, and merch.

A second meet-and-greet is planned for Saturday, April 11, at one of the Las Vegas cafe locations. Details will be announced closer to the date, adding a bit of anticipation for fans hoping to attend.

A Pop-Up Tour on the Move

After its Las Vegas debut, the pop-up will travel to select stops on Bruno Mars’ tour, including Glendale, Arlington, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, and Toronto, with more cities expected to be added.

Each stop will feature the same core idea: a limited-time shop with exclusive merchandise and themed experiences, adjusted for each location but built around the same collaboration.

This pop-up is part retail, part fan event, and part cultural moment. It brings together two very different icons. Bruno Mars brings music, style, and performance energy, while Hello Kitty brings global charm and nostalgia that spans generations.

Instead of keeping the experience in one place, the tour spreads it across cities, making it more accessible while still keeping the limited-time excitement that makes pop-ups special.

At each location, the setup may change slightly, but the idea stays the same: bring exclusive merch and immersive experiences directly to fans instead of making them travel for it.

Bruno Marshello kitty
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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