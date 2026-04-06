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Britney Spears’ Son Makes Subtle Instagram Name Switch That Fans Notice

Sometimes the smallest changes say the most. That seems to be the case for Britney Spears and her son, who just made a low-key but noticeable move online. Sean Preston,…

Kayla Morgan
Britney Spears attends Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere, Britney Spears Is Completely Dysfunctional: Report.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Sometimes the smallest changes say the most. That seems to be the case for Britney Spears and her son, who just made a low-key but noticeable move online.

Sean Preston, now 20, recently switched up his Instagram handle. He removed “Federline,” the last name of his dad Kevin Federline, and replaced it with “Spears.” It is a simple edit, but one that quickly caught fans’ attention.

More Time Together as a Family

There is no word on whether this change is official beyond social media. Still, it comes at a time when Spears has been spending more time with her sons. Along with Sean Preston, she also shares 19-year-old Jayden James with Federline.

Recently, Spears has been posting small glimpses of these family moments online. In late March, she shared a video featuring Jayden and reflected on what really matters.

“Spending time with family and friends is such a blessing,” Spears wrote in the caption of the clip.

Rebuilding Bonds

Over the past year, it looks like Spears has been focusing on rebuilding her relationship with her kids after some public tension with Federline. Posts from last year showed the family together at home and even after attending church.

Now, Sean Preston’s Instagram change adds another layer to that story. It might seem minor, but for fans who have followed Spears’ journey, it feels meaningful.

What It Could Mean

Neither Spears nor her son has commented on the update yet. Even so, the timing has people wondering if it is connected to their ongoing efforts to reconnect.

For now, it remains a small but thoughtful gesture that hints at something bigger happening behind the scenes.

Britney Spears
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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