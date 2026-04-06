Bye Bye Bills: Your Chance to Win $1000

Win $1,000 five times a day with 107.9's Bye Bye Bills!

107.9 VGS is hooking you up with a chance to win $1,000 not once—but FIVE times every weekday! With 107.9's Bye Bye Bills!

Here’s how to play:

Listen every weekday at 5AM, 7AM, 9AM, Noon, and 2PM for the keyword.

Enter the keyword on our website (this page), in the mobile app, or by texting it to 4-5-9-1-1. (NOTE: This is not the studio text line.)

That’s it – you’re in the running for $1,000!

Be sure to ANSWER your phone because the Beasley Banker may be trying to call you!

NOTE: The call will be coming from an unknown number and it could be an out-of-market area code in this multi-market cash contest.