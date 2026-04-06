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Bye Bye Bills: Your Chance to Win $1000

Win $1,000 five times a day with 107.9’s Bye Bye Bills! 107.9 VGS is hooking you up with a chance to win $1,000 not once—but FIVE times every weekday! With…

Taya Williams

Win $1,000 five times a day with 107.9's Bye Bye Bills!

107.9 VGS is hooking you up with a chance to win $1,000 not once—but FIVE times every weekday! With 107.9's Bye Bye Bills!

Here’s how to play:

Listen every weekday at 5AM, 7AM, 9AM, Noon, and 2PM for the keyword.

Enter the keyword on our website (this page), in the mobile app, or by texting it to 4-5-9-1-1. (NOTE: This is not the studio text line.)

That’s it – you’re in the running for $1,000!

Be sure to ANSWER your phone because the Beasley Banker may be trying to call you!

NOTE: The call will be coming from an unknown number and it could be an out-of-market area code in this multi-market cash contest.

You’ll have until 25 minutes past the hour to enter the keyword for your chance to win $1,000 each time the VGS Cash Keyword is announced.

View Official Rules Here

cash contest
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
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