This Day in Top 40 History: April 6

April 6 is filled with important events featuring Top 40 bands and artists. These include ABBA getting their big break and Wiz Khalifa breaking the internet with one of the most-viewed videos of all time. These are the most consequential things that happened on this day in Top 40 history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These are the day's biggest milestones and chart-topping hits:

1957: Perry Como's "Round and Round" reached the top spot on the Billboard pop singles chart. It was the iconic singer's last Billboard No. 1 hit and spent two weeks at the top.

Perry Como's "Round and Round" reached the top spot on the Billboard pop singles chart. It was the iconic singer's last Billboard No. 1 hit and spent two weeks at the top. 1968: The soundtrack for the movie The Graduate, featuring some of Simon & Garfunkel's biggest hits, reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It stayed there for nine non-consecutive weeks and was displaced by Simon & Garfunkel's Bookends album.

The soundtrack for the movie The Graduate, featuring some of Simon & Garfunkel's biggest hits, reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It stayed there for nine non-consecutive weeks and was displaced by Simon & Garfunkel's Bookends album. 2019: Canadian rapper NAV got his first No. 1 album when Bad Habits went to the top of the Billboard 200 chart. It featured several high-profile appearances, including The Weeknd and Meek Mill.

Cultural Milestones

The two major cultural events that happened on April 6 are:

1974: ABBA won the Eurovision song contest with "Waterloo." It took place at The Dome in Brighton, England, and the win was a huge breakthrough for the Swedes, who went on to sell 400 million records worldwide and top the US Billboard Hot 100 with "Dancing Queen."

ABBA won the Eurovision song contest with "Waterloo." It took place at The Dome in Brighton, England, and the win was a huge breakthrough for the Swedes, who went on to sell 400 million records worldwide and top the US Billboard Hot 100 with "Dancing Queen." 2022: Ed Sheeran won his copyright battle regarding his song "Shape of You." It was decided that he did not plagiarize Sami Chokri's 2015 song "Oh Why," neither deliberately nor subconsciously.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Songs and live performances are what's it all about. These are the day's highlights.

1965: The Beach Boys went into the recording studio at Western and Gold Star Studios in Los Angeles and recorded their hit "California Girls." It was released a few months later and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

The Beach Boys went into the recording studio at Western and Gold Star Studios in Los Angeles and recorded their hit "California Girls." It was released a few months later and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. 1966: The Beatles began recording their Revolver album at London's EMI Studios. It was a huge stylistic shift for the band, as they transitioned from classic pop songs toward a more experimental sound, but still topped the Billboard top LPs chart for 6 weeks.

The Beatles began recording their Revolver album at London's EMI Studios. It was a huge stylistic shift for the band, as they transitioned from classic pop songs toward a more experimental sound, but still topped the Billboard top LPs chart for 6 weeks. 2015 : The music video for "See You Again" by Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth debuted on YouTube. It's one of the most-viewed videos in the platform's history, with almost 7 billion views.

: The music video for "See You Again" by Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth debuted on YouTube. It's one of the most-viewed videos in the platform's history, with almost 7 billion views. 2018: Cardi B released her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. It went to No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 and was the longest-charting album ever by a female rapper.