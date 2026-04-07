Lady Gaga Calls Off Montreal Show Due to Illness

Lady Gaga has canceled her latest tour performance following medical advice, citing a respiratory infection that has worsened in recent days.

Montreal Show Canceled

On Monday, April 6, the singer announced on Instagram Stories that she would not perform her third and final scheduled show at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec.

"I’m so sorry to share that I’m unable to perform tonight and have to cancel the show," the singer began her statement, as reported by PEOPLE. "I've been fighting a respiratory infection for the past few days and doing everything I can to rest and recover, but it’s gotten worse."

Following Medical Guidance

Gaga said the decision came after consulting with her doctor, who advised her not to perform.

"My doctor has strongly advised me not to perform today and to be honest I don’t think I could give you the quality of a performance today that you deserve," she continued.

Apology to Fans

The artist expressed regret to fans who had planned to attend the show and thanked those who had already seen her earlier performances in the city.

"I know how deeply disappointing this is, and I truly could not feel worse about letting you down," Gaga wrote. "I’m so sorry to everyone who made plans to be there and support me. Being in Montreal and performing for you on Thursday and Friday was magical and deeply meaningful. To everyone who was coming tonight, I’m absolutely heartbroken and so sorry."

Tour Schedule Continues

Gaga performed in Montreal on April 2 and April 3 as part of her Mayhem Ball Tour. After completing the Canada leg, the tour is set to continue with three remaining shows, including two in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and a final performance at Madison Square Garden on April 13.

The Mayhem Ball Tour was announced in March 2025 and later expanded in September to include additional dates in 2026. The North American leg began in February in Glendale, Arizona, with stops in cities such as Boston and Washington, D.C.

Tour Vision

In announcing the tour, Gaga explained her decision to perform in arenas rather than stadiums.

"We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can’t in stadiums — and honestly, I can’t wait," she wrote on Instagram.