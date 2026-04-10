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The Weeknd Set to Present at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards

When a global music icon shows up at one of anime’s biggest nights, you know things are about to get interesting. The red carpet in Tokyo is getting a surprise…

Kayla Morgan
The Weeknd performs onstage during the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on September 13, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance

When a global music icon shows up at one of anime’s biggest nights, you know things are about to get interesting. The red carpet in Tokyo is getting a surprise guest, and fans are already talking.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards is celebrating its tenth edition on May 23 in Tokyo, Japan, and this year’s lineup includes a major name from music: The Weeknd. He will present the award for Anime of the Year, adding extra star power to an already huge event.

From Childhood Cartoons to Creative Inspiration

In a statement, The Weeknd looked back on how anime first caught his attention:

“When I was first introduced to anime, I was a child. Sailor Moon was one of my first crushes, Goku my first imaginary sparring partner, and ‘One More Time’ by Daft Punk was a song and music video I couldn’t get out of my head,” The Weeknd said in a statement.

He added that one series changed everything for him as a teen:

“But it wasn’t until my teenage years that one specific anime changed me forever and became part of the fabric of my early career: Samurai Champloo by Shinichiro Watanabe,” he continued. “It was the first time I experienced two of my favorite mediums—anime and hip hop—blending so seamlessly that it completely reshaped the way I watched film and listened to music.”

That series, created by Shinichiro Watanabe, also featured music from Nujabes, an artist whose style influenced The Weeknd’s early sound.

Anime’s Role in His Music

The singer even connected that influence to his early work, saying it helped shape his debut mixtape, House of Balloons.

“That influence stayed with me all the way through the creation of House of Balloons, where I wrote ‘The Morning,’ ‘Glass Table Girls,’ and ‘Loft Music’ over Nujabes’ instrumentals. Without Watanabe and Nujabes, House of Balloons simply wouldn’t exist.” Abel Tesfaye added, “So it’s safe to say I wouldn’t be here without anime. It’s an honor to celebrate the artists behind it and a medium that continues to inspire the world.”

Anime like Sailor Moon and characters like Goku helped spark his early imagination, while music from Daft Punk helped shape his creative world.

Fans Get to Join the Action

Fans can vote for their favorite anime across 32 categories, including Anime of the Year. Voting is open through the Anime Awards Official Website, Crunchyroll, and MyAnimeList until 11:59 PM PT on April 15.

CrunchyrollThe Weeknd
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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