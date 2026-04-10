The Weeknd Set to Present at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards

When a global music icon shows up at one of anime’s biggest nights, you know things are about to get interesting. The red carpet in Tokyo is getting a surprise guest, and fans are already talking.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards is celebrating its tenth edition on May 23 in Tokyo, Japan, and this year’s lineup includes a major name from music: The Weeknd. He will present the award for Anime of the Year, adding extra star power to an already huge event.

From Childhood Cartoons to Creative Inspiration

In a statement, The Weeknd looked back on how anime first caught his attention:

“When I was first introduced to anime, I was a child. Sailor Moon was one of my first crushes, Goku my first imaginary sparring partner, and ‘One More Time’ by Daft Punk was a song and music video I couldn’t get out of my head,” The Weeknd said in a statement.

He added that one series changed everything for him as a teen:

“But it wasn’t until my teenage years that one specific anime changed me forever and became part of the fabric of my early career: Samurai Champloo by Shinichiro Watanabe,” he continued. “It was the first time I experienced two of my favorite mediums—anime and hip hop—blending so seamlessly that it completely reshaped the way I watched film and listened to music.”

That series, created by Shinichiro Watanabe, also featured music from Nujabes, an artist whose style influenced The Weeknd’s early sound.

Anime’s Role in His Music

The singer even connected that influence to his early work, saying it helped shape his debut mixtape, House of Balloons.

“That influence stayed with me all the way through the creation of House of Balloons, where I wrote ‘The Morning,’ ‘Glass Table Girls,’ and ‘Loft Music’ over Nujabes’ instrumentals. Without Watanabe and Nujabes, House of Balloons simply wouldn’t exist.” Abel Tesfaye added, “So it’s safe to say I wouldn’t be here without anime. It’s an honor to celebrate the artists behind it and a medium that continues to inspire the world.”

Anime like Sailor Moon and characters like Goku helped spark his early imagination, while music from Daft Punk helped shape his creative world.

Fans Get to Join the Action