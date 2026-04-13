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Justin Bieber Turns Coachella Into a Viral Party

Justin Bieber gave fans another major moment at Coachella, where he headlined the festival’s second night on Saturday, April 11. A large crowd gathered as the singer stepped onto the…

Kayla Morgan
Justin Bieber performs with Daniel Caesar onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Justin Bieber gave fans another major moment at Coachella, where he headlined the festival’s second night on Saturday, April 11. A large crowd gathered as the singer stepped onto the stage, dressed casually in a hoodie, shorts and sunglasses. His calm entrance quickly gave way to an energetic set.

"Tell me what song you guys want to hear tonight," said Bieber, interacting with the crowd and viewers on the festival's live stream.

New Releases Take Center Stage

Bieber focused much of his performance on songs from his latest albums, SWAG and SWAG II. The set marked the first time he performed several of these tracks in front of a live audience, giving fans an early look at his newest work.

At the same time, he included well-known songs from earlier in his career, such as “Baby” and “Beauty and a Beat,” creating a mix of old and new.

Revisiting Viral Moments and Welcoming Guests

During the performance, Bieber used a laptop onstage to show some of his most-streamed videos. These included early YouTube clips of him singing covers and the widely shared “standing on business” exchange with a paparazzi from last June.

He also brought out several guest performers, including Wizkid, Tems, the Kid LAROI, Dijon, and Mk.gee, adding variety to the set.

A Personal Moment on Stage

One of the most notable parts of the performance came during “Everything Hallelujah,” when Bieber acknowledged his family.

While performing “Everything Hallelujah,” the singer shouted out Hailey and their 19-month-old son, Jack Blues. A now-viral clip shared on X shows Hailey waving in response to the sweet moment.

Recent Appearances and Fan Engagement

Earlier this year, Bieber performed “Yukon” at the Grammys in February, drawing attention for both the acoustic performance and his outfit, which featured pieces from his brand, SKYLRK.

In the weeks leading up to Coachella, he also shared behind-the-scenes content on Twitch, showing rehearsals and preparation for the show.

"Justin's Twitch is his way of letting fans see that he's excited and working hard for his headlining set at Coachella," a source close to the artist told PEOPLE in October.

Continuing His Coachella Presence

Bieber has remained a visible part of the Coachella scene. The previous year, he and his wife, Hailey, hosted a private event at the Red Bull Mirage with a number of high-profile guests.

The gathering took place during the festival, alongside performances by Lady Gaga and Mustard on other stages. Hailey greeted attendees early in the evening, while Bieber arrived later.

Guests included Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Tate McRae, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Justine Skye, Alix Earle and Yeat.

Bieber’s latest Coachella appearance combined new music, familiar hits and personal moments, giving fans a performance that drew strong attention both at the festival and online.

CoachellaJustin Bieber
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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