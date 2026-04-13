Justin Bieber Turns Coachella Into a Viral Party

Justin Bieber gave fans another major moment at Coachella, where he headlined the festival’s second night on Saturday, April 11. A large crowd gathered as the singer stepped onto the stage, dressed casually in a hoodie, shorts and sunglasses. His calm entrance quickly gave way to an energetic set.

"Tell me what song you guys want to hear tonight," said Bieber, interacting with the crowd and viewers on the festival's live stream.

New Releases Take Center Stage

Bieber focused much of his performance on songs from his latest albums, SWAG and SWAG II. The set marked the first time he performed several of these tracks in front of a live audience, giving fans an early look at his newest work.

At the same time, he included well-known songs from earlier in his career, such as “Baby” and “Beauty and a Beat,” creating a mix of old and new.

Revisiting Viral Moments and Welcoming Guests

During the performance, Bieber used a laptop onstage to show some of his most-streamed videos. These included early YouTube clips of him singing covers and the widely shared “standing on business” exchange with a paparazzi from last June.

He also brought out several guest performers, including Wizkid, Tems, the Kid LAROI, Dijon, and Mk.gee, adding variety to the set.

A Personal Moment on Stage

One of the most notable parts of the performance came during “Everything Hallelujah,” when Bieber acknowledged his family.

While performing “Everything Hallelujah,” the singer shouted out Hailey and their 19-month-old son, Jack Blues. A now-viral clip shared on X shows Hailey waving in response to the sweet moment.

Recent Appearances and Fan Engagement

Earlier this year, Bieber performed “Yukon” at the Grammys in February, drawing attention for both the acoustic performance and his outfit, which featured pieces from his brand, SKYLRK.

In the weeks leading up to Coachella, he also shared behind-the-scenes content on Twitch, showing rehearsals and preparation for the show.

"Justin's Twitch is his way of letting fans see that he's excited and working hard for his headlining set at Coachella," a source close to the artist told PEOPLE in October.

Continuing His Coachella Presence

Bieber has remained a visible part of the Coachella scene. The previous year, he and his wife, Hailey, hosted a private event at the Red Bull Mirage with a number of high-profile guests.

The gathering took place during the festival, alongside performances by Lady Gaga and Mustard on other stages. Hailey greeted attendees early in the evening, while Bieber arrived later.

Guests included Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Tate McRae, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Justine Skye, Alix Earle and Yeat.