Kim Kardashian Steps Onto Broadway With Powerful New Play
Kim Kardashian is taking on a new challenge, and this time it is not on TV or social media. She is stepping into the world of Broadway as a producer…
Kim Kardashian is taking on a new challenge, and this time it is not on TV or social media. She is stepping into the world of Broadway as a producer for The Fear of 13. Known for her business ventures and work in criminal justice reform, Kardashian is now helping bring an important real-life story to the stage.
According to Deadline, she joins the producing team for playwright Lindsey Ferrentino’s latest work, working alongside Seaview, Wessex Grove, and Gavin Kalin Productions.
A Story That Hits Close to Home
Directed by David Cromer, the play stars two big names. Adrien Brody, a two-time Academy Award winner, makes his Broadway debut as Nick Yarris. Tessa Thompson plays Jackie, a volunteer who visits him.
The story follows Yarris, a real person who spent 22 years on death row for a crime he did not commit. Through his conversations with Jackie, the play shows the emotional and personal side of his experience.
Why This Project Matters
Kardashian explained why this story means so much to her:
“My commitment to criminal justice reform has always been about more than just policy – it’s about people,” Kardashian said in a statement via Deadline. “I’ve learned that sometimes the most effective way to change minds is through a powerful story. The Fear of 13 is that story. It’s a raw, honest look at Nick Yarris’s wrongful conviction and the systemic failures that kept him behind bars for twenty years. I couldn’t be prouder to make my Broadway producing debut with a project that carries such vital weight.”
Her involvement connects directly to her ongoing efforts to highlight problems in the justice system.
Opening Night
The Fear of 13 is already in previews and will officially open on April 15 at the James Earl Jones Theatre. The production brings together well-known talent and a real-life story that aims to make audiences think long after the curtain falls.