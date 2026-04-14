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Kim Kardashian Steps Onto Broadway With Powerful New Play

Kim Kardashian is taking on a new challenge, and this time it is not on TV or social media. She is stepping into the world of Broadway as a producer…

Kayla Morgan
Kim Kardashian attends the "All's Fair" London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 22, 2025 in London, England.
Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is taking on a new challenge, and this time it is not on TV or social media. She is stepping into the world of Broadway as a producer for The Fear of 13. Known for her business ventures and work in criminal justice reform, Kardashian is now helping bring an important real-life story to the stage.

According to Deadline, she joins the producing team for playwright Lindsey Ferrentino’s latest work, working alongside Seaview, Wessex Grove, and Gavin Kalin Productions.

A Story That Hits Close to Home

Directed by David Cromer, the play stars two big names. Adrien Brody, a two-time Academy Award winner, makes his Broadway debut as Nick Yarris. Tessa Thompson plays Jackie, a volunteer who visits him.

The story follows Yarris, a real person who spent 22 years on death row for a crime he did not commit. Through his conversations with Jackie, the play shows the emotional and personal side of his experience.

Why This Project Matters

Kardashian explained why this story means so much to her:

“My commitment to criminal justice reform has always been about more than just policy – it’s about people,” Kardashian said in a statement via Deadline. “I’ve learned that sometimes the most effective way to change minds is through a powerful story. The Fear of 13 is that story. It’s a raw, honest look at Nick Yarris’s wrongful conviction and the systemic failures that kept him behind bars for twenty years. I couldn’t be prouder to make my Broadway producing debut with a project that carries such vital weight.”

Her involvement connects directly to her ongoing efforts to highlight problems in the justice system.

Opening Night

The Fear of 13 is already in previews and will officially open on April 15 at the James Earl Jones Theatre. The production brings together well-known talent and a real-life story that aims to make audiences think long after the curtain falls.

BroadwayKim Kardashian
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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