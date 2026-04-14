Win Tickets to The R & B Tour

WIN TICKETS TO CHRIS BROWN & USHER IN LAS VEGAS!

Las Vegas is about to turn all the way up 🔥 and 107.9 VGS is sending you to one of the biggest shows of the year!

Don’t miss Chris Brown and Usher as they take over Allegiant Stadium for TWO massive nights with The R&B Tour — September 5th and 6th!

Get ready for an unforgettable concert experience packed with hit after hit, insane energy, and show-stopping performances from two of the biggest names in R&B. From chart-toppers to fan favorites, this is the kind of show you do NOT want to miss.

Enter Below Now!