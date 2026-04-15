Magic Returns: ‘Practical Magic 2’ Teases New Twists and Old Bonds

It looks like the Owens sisters are ready to stir the pot again, and fans are here for every magical second.

At this year’s CinemaCon, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman brought both nostalgia and laughs while teasing the long-awaited sequel to Practical Magic. And yes, there was even a wink to Kidman’s famous AMC ad.

“Why do we come here, Nicole?” Bullock asked. Kidman answered with a smile: "We come to this place for magic."

“The witches are back!” Kidman said to cheers, while Bullock joked, “Step on my line, that’s okay.”

A New Chapter for the Owens Family

The teaser gives fans a quick return to the mysterious world of the Owens family.

“I’m sure you’ve heard of the Owens family,” Bullock's character, Sally Owens, says. “The ones from Massachusetts. The ones their neighbors whisper are witches.”

This time, the story moves forward with Sally’s daughters now grown up and figuring out their own magical paths. Meanwhile, Gillian Owens has stepped away from her wild past and now lives a quieter life, complete with a black cat.

But peace does not last long. A mysterious figure, played by Lee Pace, arrives in their small New England town with a new mission that shakes everything up.

Kidman shared a hint about the deeper story, saying, “we also have our past catching up with us and we have our destinies and we have our family."

Bullock added a playful but telling detail: “Sally is single, and if you know the original film, you can probably guess why.”

Old Favorites and New Faces

Fans will see familiar faces return, including Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest as the beloved aunts Franny and Jet, who always encouraged the sisters to embrace their magic.

New cast members include Joey King, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, and Solly McLeod, adding fresh energy to the story.

Director Susanne Bier takes over this time, continuing the world first brought to life by Griffin Dunne and based on the novel by Alice Hoffman.

In a 2025 statement, the team said, as reported by PEOPLE, “Twenty-five years ago, Sally, Gillian, Aunt Jet and Aunt Franny flew off the pages of Alice Hoffman’s beloved novel and into theaters around the world, and we are thrilled to bring the Owens family back to the big screen with Joey, Lee, Maisie, Solly and Xolo joining the next chapter in our story."

Sandra Bullock’s Surprise Social Media Debut

The same day as the big reveal, Bullock made another unexpected move. She joined Instagram.

After years of staying off social media, the actress quickly gained 4.3 million followers in less than a day. Her first post showed her pointing at a blender that magically turns on by itself.

"Midnight somewhere…" she captioned the video.

The moment clearly connects to the sequel and its iconic midnight margaritas scene, a fan favorite from the original film.

Playful Posts and Friendly Teasing

Bullock did not stay quiet for long online. She jumped into the comments to joke with friends and co-stars.

She teased Channing Tatum by writing: "Of course you did, @channingtatum," after a post about his laundry habits.

She also showed love to Joey King, commenting on an older photo, “My blood. Your blood. Our blood. iykyk,” with emojis.

On a behind-the-scenes clip posted by Kidman, Bullock wrote, “Oh we’re so back.”

She even joined in on a post by Jennifer Aniston, joking: “Me next mama? Going for a witchy look…”

Aniston welcomed her warmly, writing, "someone we really all love very much just joined Instagram." She followed it with, “@sandrabullock!!!! It sucks! You’re going to love it…”

Fans flooded Bullock’s page with excitement, calling her “Queen” and celebrating her long-awaited arrival online.

From No Social Media to Center Stage

Bullock’s debut is especially surprising considering her past stance. She once warned fans about fake accounts, saying, "Please be aware that I do not participate in any form of social media,” and explained her concerns about safety and scams.

Back in 2018, she joked about why she stayed away, saying, "Oh god, I would have one glass of rosé and be spouting off like [slurs voice], 'This is not the truth!' "

Now, she is not only online but fully joining the fun.

Back to Magic

The original Practical Magic followed two sisters dealing with a family curse that doomed their love lives. It mixed romance, humor, and a little darkness, becoming a cult favorite over time.

With the sequel arriving on Sept. 18, 2026, fans can expect a story that blends past and present, old magic and new challenges.