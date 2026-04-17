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Meghan Trainor Calls Off Summer Tour to Focus on Family

Pop star Meghan Trainor had a busy summer lined up. A new album, a nationwide tour, and life with a newborn all at once. But this week, she decided something…

Kayla Morgan
Meghan Trainor performs during the Global Champions Arabians Tour Las Vegas at Wynn Las Vegas on September 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for for Global Champions Arabians Tour (GCAT)

Pop star Meghan Trainor had a busy summer lined up. A new album, a nationwide tour, and life with a newborn all at once. But this week, she decided something had to give.

On Thursday, April 16, Trainor shared on Instagram Stories that she is canceling her Get in Girl Tour, which was set to begin in Clarkston, Michigan on June 12.

A Tough Choice Behind the Scenes

In her message, Trainor explained why she made the decision.

"after a lot of reflection and some really tough conversations."

She said trying to handle everything at once became overwhelming.

"Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take on right now, and I need to be home and present for each and all of them at this time," she wrote.

Family Comes First

Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, recently welcomed their daughter, Mikey Moon, on Jan. 18 through surrogacy. They also have two sons, Riley, 5, and Barry, 2.

The tour would have included more than 30 stops across North America and was scheduled to end on Aug. 15 in Los Angeles.

Looking Ahead

Even though fans were excited, Trainor made it clear she believes this is the right move.

“I know this will come as a disappointment to my fans, and I am so sorry to let you down,” continued Trainor. “But I know this is the right decision for my family and me right now.”

She ended with a hopeful message about what is next.

“I promise I'll be back soon, and I can't wait for you to hear this new record. I'm so proud of it and I'm endlessly grateful for your love and support always.”

Meghan Trainor
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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