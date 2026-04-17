Meghan Trainor Calls Off Summer Tour to Focus on Family
Pop star Meghan Trainor had a busy summer lined up. A new album, a nationwide tour, and life with a newborn all at once. But this week, she decided something…
Pop star Meghan Trainor had a busy summer lined up. A new album, a nationwide tour, and life with a newborn all at once. But this week, she decided something had to give.
On Thursday, April 16, Trainor shared on Instagram Stories that she is canceling her Get in Girl Tour, which was set to begin in Clarkston, Michigan on June 12.
A Tough Choice Behind the Scenes
In her message, Trainor explained why she made the decision.
"after a lot of reflection and some really tough conversations."
She said trying to handle everything at once became overwhelming.
"Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take on right now, and I need to be home and present for each and all of them at this time," she wrote.
Family Comes First
Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, recently welcomed their daughter, Mikey Moon, on Jan. 18 through surrogacy. They also have two sons, Riley, 5, and Barry, 2.
The tour would have included more than 30 stops across North America and was scheduled to end on Aug. 15 in Los Angeles.
Looking Ahead
Even though fans were excited, Trainor made it clear she believes this is the right move.
“I know this will come as a disappointment to my fans, and I am so sorry to let you down,” continued Trainor. “But I know this is the right decision for my family and me right now.”
She ended with a hopeful message about what is next.
“I promise I'll be back soon, and I can't wait for you to hear this new record. I'm so proud of it and I'm endlessly grateful for your love and support always.”