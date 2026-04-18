This Day in Top 40 History: April 18

On April 18, the Coachella Music Festival has had major headliners over the years, from The Weeknd to Ellie Goulding. On this day, Mavis Staples had a big birthday event with several pop stars performing, and we saw digital Top 40 music performances supporting frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Music fans have flocked to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, since 1999 to see their favorite performers at the Coachella Music Festival. Many major performers have headlined on April 18, including:

1980: The Cure released their sophomore album, Seventeen Seconds. It climbed to No. 20 in the U.K. Notable tracks from this project included “M” and “A Forest,” which peaked at No. 31 on the U.K. Singles chart.

The Cure released their sophomore album, Seventeen Seconds. It climbed to No. 20 in the U.K. Notable tracks from this project included “M” and “A Forest,” which peaked at No. 31 on the U.K. Singles chart. 1994: Pulp issued their fourth studio effort, His 'n' Hers. It delivered the band's first U.K. Top 40 single, “Do You Remember the First Time?” This record, which peaked at No. 9 on the U.K. Albums chart, featured other standout singles as well, including “Babies” and “Razzmatazz.”

Pulp issued their fourth studio effort, His 'n' Hers. It delivered the band's first U.K. Top 40 single, “Do You Remember the First Time?” This record, which peaked at No. 9 on the U.K. Albums chart, featured other standout singles as well, including “Babies” and “Razzmatazz.” 2014: Pop singer Bruno Mars returns to his hometown of Honolulu, Hawaii, to thrill fans for a two-day concert at the Blaisdell Arena, as part of his Moonshine Jungle Tour. Today, Mars is a wealthy pop musician with a net worth of about $175 million.

Pop singer Bruno Mars returns to his hometown of Honolulu, Hawaii, to thrill fans for a two-day concert at the Blaisdell Arena, as part of his Moonshine Jungle Tour. Today, Mars is a wealthy pop musician with a net worth of about $175 million. 2014: On April 18, the Coachella Music Festival 2014 had headliners Outkast, Ellie Goulding, Broken Bells, and HAIM. Fans also enjoyed seeing Neko Case, Zedd, and Girl Talk.

On April 18, the Coachella Music Festival 2014 had headliners Outkast, Ellie Goulding, Broken Bells, and HAIM. Fans also enjoyed seeing Neko Case, Zedd, and Girl Talk. 2015: On April 18, the 2015 Coachella Music Festival saw headliners The Weeknd, Hozier, alt-J, and Belle and Sebastian in the Southern Californian desert. Other artists who performed on this day were Jack Black, War on Drugs, and Glass Animals.

Cultural Milestones

Cultural milestones that occurred on April 18 include:

1918: Tony Mottola was born in Kearny, New Jersey. He started playing the guitar at an early age. This saw him hone his skills and eventually collaborate with many Top 40 musicians. That pool includes “Strangers in the Night” hitmaker Frank Sinatra and “I Can't Stop Loving You” singer Ray Charles.

Tony Mottola was born in Kearny, New Jersey. He started playing the guitar at an early age. This saw him hone his skills and eventually collaborate with many Top 40 musicians. That pool includes “Strangers in the Night” hitmaker Frank Sinatra and “I Can't Stop Loving You” singer Ray Charles. 1939: Glen Hardin was born in Wellington, Texas. He began pursuing music professionally after leaving the Navy in the late 1950s. In addition to working with “Stuck On You” singer Elvis Presley, he teamed up with many other big names, including The Crickets and Roy Orbison.

Glen Hardin was born in Wellington, Texas. He began pursuing music professionally after leaving the Navy in the late 1950s. In addition to working with “Stuck On You” singer Elvis Presley, he teamed up with many other big names, including The Crickets and Roy Orbison. 2003: At 7080 Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California, Etta James received her Hollywood Walk of Fame star. This honor recognized her accomplishments as an artist, which include placing Top 40 hits such as “All I Could Do Was Cry” and “Tell Mama” on Billboard's Hot 100.

At 7080 Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California, Etta James received her Hollywood Walk of Fame star. This honor recognized her accomplishments as an artist, which include placing Top 40 hits such as “All I Could Do Was Cry” and “Tell Mama” on Billboard's Hot 100. 2018: The Jonas Brothers announced on April 18 that they were going to play three special shows at unannounced venues across the United States. This unusual approach to announcing a tour teased fans in Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Baltimore to look forward to the announcement of the venues in these cities.

The Jonas Brothers announced on April 18 that they were going to play three special shows at unannounced venues across the United States. This unusual approach to announcing a tour teased fans in Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Baltimore to look forward to the announcement of the venues in these cities. 2020: Lady Gaga and other music superstars presented a digital performance called One World: Together At Home to support frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The show, organized by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, aired on major television networks, and it was streamed online on April 18.

Lady Gaga and other music superstars presented a digital performance called One World: Together At Home to support frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The show, organized by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, aired on major television networks, and it was streamed online on April 18. 2024: Mavis Staples celebrated her 85th birthday at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, California, with a star-studded cast of musicians. Stars included Hozier, Grace Potter, the Black Pumas, and Norah Jones.

Notable Recordings and Performances

There were some fun performances on April 18, including:

Industry Changes and Challenges

2012: Dick Clark died from a heart attack at 82. This came only a few months after the Bronxville native shared that he was suffering from Type 2 diabetes. As the host of American Bandstand, Clark was credited with introducing and launching the careers of many Top 40 artists, including Stevie Wonder, Madonna, The Beastie Boys, The Beach Boys, and Buddy Holly.

Dick Clark died from a heart attack at 82. This came only a few months after the Bronxville native shared that he was suffering from Type 2 diabetes. As the host of American Bandstand, Clark was credited with introducing and launching the careers of many Top 40 artists, including Stevie Wonder, Madonna, The Beastie Boys, The Beach Boys, and Buddy Holly. 2013: Public Enemy, whose Apocalypse 91...Enemy Strikes Black and Fear of a Black Planet cracked the Top 10 in the U.S., was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. They were the fourth hip-hop act to receive that honor. The list of previous inductees includes the Beastie Boys, Run-D.M.C., and Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five.

Public Enemy, whose Apocalypse 91...Enemy Strikes Black and Fear of a Black Planet cracked the Top 10 in the U.S., was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. They were the fourth hip-hop act to receive that honor. The list of previous inductees includes the Beastie Boys, Run-D.M.C., and Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five. 2015: Green Day was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio. This honor recognized the four-time GRAMMY winners' lasting influence and contribution to the rock and roll world. During the ceremony, they delivered riveting performances of their “When I Come Around” and “Basket Case,” both of which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart.