Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Detail Encounter with Trespasser at LA Home

Dylan Sprouse and his wife, Barbara Palvin, are finally moving on after a scary situation. The couple dealt with a scary home invasion situation over the weekend. While attending the New York premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 on Monday, they opened up a bit more.

Over the weekend, the couple's Los Angeles home was invaded by a trespasser. Early Friday morning, Sprouse's wife called the police about an attempted burglary at their home. TMZ reports that Sprouse confronted the intruder and tackled him to the ground, holding him down until police arrived.

The former Disney Channel actor and his wife were shaken up by the incident, but otherwise OK. Reports state Sprouse held the intruder at gunpoint before tackling him to the ground.

During the New York premiere, the couple opened up about the incident. "Dealing with the trauma with jokes and fun," said Palvin to E! News on the red carpet. "I thought it was funny," said Sprouse next to her.

"We're just happy to be here to watch the movie," said Palvin while smiling about the situation.