Justin Bieber Shares Sweet and Surprising Coachella Moments
Festival lights, surprise guests, and a few cozy backstage moments. Justin Bieber is pulling back the curtain on his Coachella 2026 performance, and fans are getting a front-row seat to…
Festival lights, surprise guests, and a few cozy backstage moments. Justin Bieber is pulling back the curtain on his Coachella 2026 performance, and fans are getting a front-row seat to it all.
A Sweet Backstage Moment
In photos posted to Instagram on Tuesday, April 21, the “Daisies” singer shared a mix of personal and onstage highlights. One standout image shows Justin with his wife, Hailey Bieber, during the two-weekend festival in Indio.
The couple shared a quiet moment at night, hugging backstage. Justin leaned in with a playful expression while Hailey held his face, making the candid shot feel warm and real.
Playful Energy and Surprise Guests
Not all the photos were calm. Another shot captured Justin’s playful side, while others highlighted big moments from the stage.
SZA joined him as a surprise guest to perform "Snooze" on April 18, adding extra excitement to weekend two. Billie Eilish also appeared, thrilling the crowd.
In another post, Justin shared a photo of Billie dropping to her knees with excitement while he smiled at her onstage. "Can't stop crying," she later wrote over a selfie. The pair performed his 2009 hit "One Less Lonely Girl."
Life Beyond the Stage
Between performances, Justin showed fans more relaxed moments. He posted clips of himself flipping on sofas backstage, playing guitar with friends, and even riding a mini bike through a neighborhood. He also shared more photos with Hailey, keeping the spotlight on their relationship.
The couple, who married in 2018, welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024. This year, their toddler even got to watch his dad perform and received a shoutout during the song "Everything Hallelujah."
Staying True to Himself
Justin’s simple stage setup sparked mixed reactions, but he did not let that bother him.
"He felt great about the set. He was excited to reconnect with fans in a way that felt true to where he is now," a source told PEOPLE of Justin's outlook. "He's not focused on how it's being labeled. He wanted to show up and do it his way. And that's exactly what he did. He's happy with how it turned out."