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Justin Bieber Shares Sweet and Surprising Coachella Moments

Festival lights, surprise guests, and a few cozy backstage moments. Justin Bieber is pulling back the curtain on his Coachella 2026 performance, and fans are getting a front-row seat to…

Kayla Morgan
Justin Bieber performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2026 in Indio, California.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Festival lights, surprise guests, and a few cozy backstage moments. Justin Bieber is pulling back the curtain on his Coachella 2026 performance, and fans are getting a front-row seat to it all.

A Sweet Backstage Moment

In photos posted to Instagram on Tuesday, April 21, the “Daisies” singer shared a mix of personal and onstage highlights. One standout image shows Justin with his wife, Hailey Bieber, during the two-weekend festival in Indio.

The couple shared a quiet moment at night, hugging backstage. Justin leaned in with a playful expression while Hailey held his face, making the candid shot feel warm and real.

Playful Energy and Surprise Guests

Not all the photos were calm. Another shot captured Justin’s playful side, while others highlighted big moments from the stage.

SZA joined him as a surprise guest to perform "Snooze" on April 18, adding extra excitement to weekend two. Billie Eilish also appeared, thrilling the crowd.

In another post, Justin shared a photo of Billie dropping to her knees with excitement while he smiled at her onstage. "Can't stop crying," she later wrote over a selfie. The pair performed his 2009 hit "One Less Lonely Girl."

Life Beyond the Stage

Between performances, Justin showed fans more relaxed moments. He posted clips of himself flipping on sofas backstage, playing guitar with friends, and even riding a mini bike through a neighborhood. He also shared more photos with Hailey, keeping the spotlight on their relationship.

The couple, who married in 2018, welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024. This year, their toddler even got to watch his dad perform and received a shoutout during the song "Everything Hallelujah."

Staying True to Himself

Justin’s simple stage setup sparked mixed reactions, but he did not let that bother him.

"He felt great about the set. He was excited to reconnect with fans in a way that felt true to where he is now," a source told PEOPLE of Justin's outlook. "He's not focused on how it's being labeled. He wanted to show up and do it his way. And that's exactly what he did. He's happy with how it turned out."

CoachellaJustin Bieber
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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