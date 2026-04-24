This Day in Top 40 History: April 24

April 24 is deep into Spring with the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in full swing. This festival features top-notch headliners and emerging pop, adult contemporary, and rap artists, with performances scheduled for April 24. There were also chart-toppers on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as notable performances on this day in Top 40 music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

1989: Tom Petty dropped Full Moon Fever, his debut solo album. The record was a commercial success, peaking at No. 8 in the U.K. and No. 3 in the U.S., respectively. In addition, it delivered three Top 40 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 — "Runnin' Down a Dream,” "I Won't Back Down,” and "Free Fallin'."

Tom Petty dropped Full Moon Fever, his debut solo album. The record was a commercial success, peaking at No. 8 in the U.K. and No. 3 in the U.S., respectively. In addition, it delivered three Top 40 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 — "Runnin' Down a Dream,” "I Won't Back Down,” and "Free Fallin'." 1995: Aphex Twin put out ...I Care Because You Do, his third studio effort. This record reached No. 24 in the U.K. and spent several weeks in the charts. It featured notable tracks such as “Alberto Balsalm” and “Come On You Slags.”

Cultural Milestones

Plenty of cultural milestones that occurred on April 24 altered the music industry, including:

1942: Barbara Streisand was born to Emanuel Streisand and Diana Rosen in Brooklyn, New York. Apart from landing roles in films such as The Owl and the Pussycat and The Prince of Tides, Streisand has released multiple chart-topping records, including People and The Way We Were. These successful projects have delivered “Woman in Love,” “My Heart Belongs To Me,” and other Top 10 hits on Billboard's Hot 100.

Barbara Streisand was born to Emanuel Streisand and Diana Rosen in Brooklyn, New York. Apart from landing roles in films such as The Owl and the Pussycat and The Prince of Tides, Streisand has released multiple chart-topping records, including People and The Way We Were. These successful projects have delivered “Woman in Love,” “My Heart Belongs To Me,” and other Top 10 hits on Billboard's Hot 100. 1982: Kelly Clarkson was born in Fort Worth, Texas. She shot to stardom after winning the first season of American Idol in 2002. As of this writing, Clarkson has three GRAMMYs under her belt and three No. 1 hits on the Hot 100, including “Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)” and “A Moment Like This.”

Kelly Clarkson was born in Fort Worth, Texas. She shot to stardom after winning the first season of American Idol in 2002. As of this writing, Clarkson has three GRAMMYs under her belt and three No. 1 hits on the Hot 100, including “Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)” and “A Moment Like This.” 1992: Joe Keery, also known as Djo, was born in Newburyport, Massachusetts. Most Top 40 history fans know him for playing the role of Steve Harrington on the five-season Duffer Brothers' TV series Stranger Things. Besides that, he has placed one No. 1 hit on the U.K. Singles chart, "End of Beginning.”

Joe Keery, also known as Djo, was born in Newburyport, Massachusetts. Most Top 40 history fans know him for playing the role of Steve Harrington on the five-season Duffer Brothers' TV series Stranger Things. Besides that, he has placed one No. 1 hit on the U.K. Singles chart, "End of Beginning.” 1993: Farm Aid VI was held in Ames, Iowa, to support farmers struggling financially due to the damage caused by massive flooding. Bryan Adams, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, and Bruce Hornsby were some of the performers.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These are some of the great performances by top pop stars that happened on April 24:

Industry Changes and Challenges

1975: Three days before celebrating his 28th birthday, Pete Ham hung himself in the garage of his Surrey home in England. The 27-year-old was best known as the co-songwriter and frontman of Badfinger, whose “Day After Day” and “No Matter What” broke into the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100. Ham's suicide deeply affected the band's co-songwriter and bassist, Tom Evans, who took his own life as well in 1983.

Three days before celebrating his 28th birthday, Pete Ham hung himself in the garage of his Surrey home in England. The 27-year-old was best known as the co-songwriter and frontman of Badfinger, whose “Day After Day” and “No Matter What” broke into the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100. Ham's suicide deeply affected the band's co-songwriter and bassist, Tom Evans, who took his own life as well in 1983. 2004: Atlantic Records revealed that Jewel had sustained multiple injuries, including a broken collarbone and rib, after she fell from a horse. The “Who Will Save Your Soul” singer was in Texas at a ranch owned by her then-boyfriend and former professional rodeo cowboy, Ty Murray.