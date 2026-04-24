This Day in Top 40 History: April 24
April 24 is deep into Spring with the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in full swing. This festival features top-notch headliners and emerging pop, adult contemporary, and rap artists, with performances…
April 24 is deep into Spring with the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in full swing. This festival features top-notch headliners and emerging pop, adult contemporary, and rap artists, with performances scheduled for April 24. There were also chart-toppers on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as notable performances on this day in Top 40 music history.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
- 1989: Tom Petty dropped Full Moon Fever, his debut solo album. The record was a commercial success, peaking at No. 8 in the U.K. and No. 3 in the U.S., respectively. In addition, it delivered three Top 40 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 — "Runnin' Down a Dream,” "I Won't Back Down,” and "Free Fallin'."
- 1995: Aphex Twin put out ...I Care Because You Do, his third studio effort. This record reached No. 24 in the U.K. and spent several weeks in the charts. It featured notable tracks such as “Alberto Balsalm” and “Come On You Slags.”
Cultural Milestones
Plenty of cultural milestones that occurred on April 24 altered the music industry, including:
- 1942: Barbara Streisand was born to Emanuel Streisand and Diana Rosen in Brooklyn, New York. Apart from landing roles in films such as The Owl and the Pussycat and The Prince of Tides, Streisand has released multiple chart-topping records, including People and The Way We Were. These successful projects have delivered “Woman in Love,” “My Heart Belongs To Me,” and other Top 10 hits on Billboard's Hot 100.
- 1982: Kelly Clarkson was born in Fort Worth, Texas. She shot to stardom after winning the first season of American Idol in 2002. As of this writing, Clarkson has three GRAMMYs under her belt and three No. 1 hits on the Hot 100, including “Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)” and “A Moment Like This.”
- 1992: Joe Keery, also known as Djo, was born in Newburyport, Massachusetts. Most Top 40 history fans know him for playing the role of Steve Harrington on the five-season Duffer Brothers' TV series Stranger Things. Besides that, he has placed one No. 1 hit on the U.K. Singles chart, "End of Beginning.”
- 1993: Farm Aid VI was held in Ames, Iowa, to support farmers struggling financially due to the damage caused by massive flooding. Bryan Adams, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, and Bruce Hornsby were some of the performers.
Notable Recordings and Performances
These are some of the great performances by top pop stars that happened on April 24:
- 2015: Demi Lovato played at the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia, during her Demi World Tour. This pop star sang hits such as "Really Don't Care" and "Don't Forget."
- 2012: The Beach Boys performed “Help Me, Rhonda,” “Kokomo,” “Good Vibrations,” and other hits at the Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater, Tucson, Arizona, marking the beginning of their 50th Anniversary Reunion Tour. This historic trek saw original band members Mike Love, Brian Wilson, David Marks, Al Jardine, and Bruce Johnston share the stage for the first time since 1982.
- 2016: Fans were thrilled to see Calvin Harris, Sia, and Major Lazer headline the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. Other top performers included Beach House, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, and Cold War Kids.
- 2021: Top Billboard Hot 100 pop songs included "Leave the Door Open" by Bruno Mars, "Peaches" by Justin Bieber, "Save Your Tears" by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, and "Levitating" by Dua Lipa.
- 2022: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival headliners included Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia with The Weeknd. Doja Cat, Ari Lennox, and Megan Thee Stallion also performed on this day.
- 2022: Pop singer Ed Sheeran performed at Croke Park Stadium in Dublin, Ireland for his +–=÷x Tour. He sang "Shivers" and "Castle on the Hill" solo and "Tides" and "BLOW" with the full band.
- 2024: Nicki Minaj performed at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. Minaj is known to collaborate on songs with other pop and adult contemporary stars, such as Chris Brown, Drake, and Lil Wayne.
- 2024: While on her SOS Tour, SZA brought the house down at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. This concert featured a setlist of over 25 songs, including “Kill Bill,” “All the Stars,” and “Kiss Me More,” her collaboration with Doja Cat. Note that SZA's SOS Tour supported her sophomore album of the same name. The record had spent 13 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200.
- 2024: Irish pop star Hozier played at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina, as a stop during his Unreal Unearth Tour. Hozier's biggest hits include "Too Sweet" and "Take Me to Church."
Industry Changes and Challenges
- 1975: Three days before celebrating his 28th birthday, Pete Ham hung himself in the garage of his Surrey home in England. The 27-year-old was best known as the co-songwriter and frontman of Badfinger, whose “Day After Day” and “No Matter What” broke into the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100. Ham's suicide deeply affected the band's co-songwriter and bassist, Tom Evans, who took his own life as well in 1983.
- 2004: Atlantic Records revealed that Jewel had sustained multiple injuries, including a broken collarbone and rib, after she fell from a horse. The “Who Will Save Your Soul” singer was in Texas at a ranch owned by her then-boyfriend and former professional rodeo cowboy, Ty Murray.
As April winds down, the summer festival season will begin. It will be fun to see who plays at which festivals, which stars release new recordings, and which charitable events Top 40 music stars will contribute to, but April 24 will always hold a special place in Top 40 history.