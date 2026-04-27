Hilary Duff Says Small Tour Was Just the Start as She Prepares Bigger Summer Shows

Hilary Duff is not just stepping back into music. She is turning the volume up. What started as a small return to the stage is now becoming a worldwide tour filled with nostalgia, new songs, and excited fans who have waited years for this moment.

After more than a decade away from touring, Duff is clearly enjoying being back in the spotlight, but she is also ready for things to get bigger.

From Small Rooms to Bigger Stages

Earlier this year, Duff launched her Small Rooms, Big Nerves music outing, which marked her first tour in over ten years. It was personal, close, and a little nerve-racking in the best way.

"I'm so excited for the scale to change," Duff told PEOPLE in an interview. "There is something so sweet about getting to see everyone's face, and being so intimate and close with everyone — and it was really a great way for me to start and build confidence — but I just feel like I know what I'm doing and kind of got my reps in."

That smaller setting helped her rebuild confidence and reconnect with fans in a very direct way. But now she feels ready for more energy, more places, and more surprises.

A Setlist Built on Memories and New Music

Duff’s earlier shows included fan favorites like “Wake Up,” “So Yesterday,” “With Love,” “Why Not,” and “Come Clean.” For many fans, one of the biggest surprises was her first-ever live performance of “What Dreams Are Made of” from The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

She also introduced new songs from her album Luck... or Something, including “Mature,” “Roommates,” and “Weather for Tennis.” Fans are expecting even more of that mix as the tour continues.

"Now I'm ready for more," Duff added. "I'm ready for my set list to change. I'm ready to surprise people with some of the songs that I'm going to be singing and my new music."

Why the Old Songs Still Matter

Even as she focuses on new music, Duff said the older songs still have a strong connection with fans.

"What's been so fun about the live shows is realizing how much the old songs mean to people," Duff, who has partnered with the fitness app Ladder, said. "A lot of those songs just live rent-free in my head, so it'll be nice for the other music to catch up and join the mix."

She also points out how fans have grown up alongside her, which makes the shows feel more personal than ever.

"It's this very cool way to connect in our lives now — everyone's grown up, and we feel like we have a lot of the same life experiences. It's like more real-world s---, and it's fun to mix those two together."

A Global Tour Ahead

Duff’s The Lucky Me Tour is set to travel across the world, including stops in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. It begins June 22 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and is scheduled to wrap up in January 2027 in Mexico City.

She will also be joined by La Roux, Lauren Spencer Smith, and Jade LeMac as supporting acts.