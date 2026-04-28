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Apple TV+ Finally Reveals Ted Lasso Season 4 Trailer & Release Date

Apple TV+ is releasing Season 4 of Ted Lasso on August 5. Three years have gone by since the show’s third season ended in May 2023. Apple CEO Tim Cook…

Jen Glorioso
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: Jason Sudeikis during the photocall for "Ted Lasso" Season 3 at Battersea Power Station on April 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Apple TV+ is releasing Season 4 of Ted Lasso on August 5. Three years have gone by since the show's third season ended in May 2023. Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed the premiere date Tuesday.

The comedy stars Jason Sudeikis as an American soccer coach who runs AFC Richmond. NBC commercials for English Premier League broadcasts gave birth to the show.

"Welcome back coach! Ted Lasso returns August 5 on @AppleTV!" Cook wrote in a post on April 28, 2026.

New episodes arrive on the platform each week after the August premiere. Filming kicked off last summer, with Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, and Hannah Waddingham returning for more action.

Season 4 places the coach in charge of a second-division women's team at AFC Richmond. The trailer shows a local resident calling the coach a "wanker" for working with "a bunch of girls."

Season 3 sent the main character back to Kansas. Where AFC Richmond stood in the league system? That stayed a mystery.

The program became Apple's biggest hit. Viewers watched. Awards stacked up. Critics praised how the show delivered positive messages during tough times.

Three-year gaps between seasons happen frequently now in streaming. Stranger Things faced the same issue—younger actors aged between seasons.

The series launched in 2020. Its blend of comedy and warmth created an audience.

Season 4 expands the cast from earlier years. The trailer hints at new storylines for returning characters.

Apple TV+Ted LassoTV
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
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