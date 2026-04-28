Lizzo Announces Bold New Album ‘B****’

Lizzo decided to celebrate her 38th birthday in a big way by sharing exciting news with fans. On Monday, April 27, the Grammy-winning singer and rapper announced that a brand-new album is on the way. The album is called B----, and it is already getting people talking.

But this is not just about music. Lizzo says the title has a deeper meaning.

Reclaiming a Word

In her announcement, Lizzo explained why she chose the album’s bold name.

"Reclaiming the word B---- is power," began Lizzo. "It’s taking a label once used to diminish women and turning it into a declaration of confidence, and unapologetic self-love."

Lizzo has used the word before in her music. Fans might remember her famous line calling herself "100% that b----" in “Truth Hurts.” Still, she made it clear she is not the only artist who has changed the meaning of the word.

"So many incredible women in music have used the word for positivity like Meredith Brooks and Missy [Elliott]," added Lizzo, referencing Brooks' hit "B----" and Elliott's "She's a B----."

She continued, "It was only fitting to name my album B---- because it has become my favorite word when using it on my own terms," continued Lizzo's statement, "and because I am 100% that b----!"

Lizzo also shared the album cover on Instagram. It shows a creative image of a hand holding up her body in place of a middle finger. Alongside it, she wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! To celebrate I present to you — MY NEW ALBUM 𝖡̶**𝖢̶𝖧̶ COMING JUNE 5TH."

The album’s title track will be released on Friday, May 1. The song includes parts of Meredith Brooks’ “B----,” connecting past and present.

Last month, she also released the first single from this era, “Don't Make Me Love U,” along with a music video.

What Comes Next

B---- will be Lizzo’s first full project since her 2024 mixtape My Face Hurts from Smiling. That project included collaborations with artists like SZA, Doja Cat, Lil Jon, and Tierra Whack.

Before this announcement, Lizzo had said her next album would be called Love in Real Life. She even released two songs from that project and performed them on Saturday Night Live along with “Don't Make Me Love U.”

More Than Music

Lizzo is not slowing down outside of music either. She is preparing to release her first children’s book, Lil Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flootin’, in September. She will also take on a major acting role, playing gospel legend Sister Rosetta Tharpe in an upcoming biopic.