This Day in Top 40 History: April 30

The last day of April has hosted several significant events and achievements in Top 40 history. Harry Styles topped the charts, Adele and Ed Sheeran climbed the Billboard Hot 100, and NSYNC received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Hits and milestones on April 30 over the years include:

1991: Boyz II Men's debut studio album, Cooleyhighharmony, came out via Motown Records. It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 58, but climbed to No. 3, eventually spending 133 weeks on the chart. Top 20 singles from this project included “It's So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday,” "Motownphilly,” and "Uhh Ahh.”

Boyz II Men's debut studio album, Cooleyhighharmony, came out via Motown Records. It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 58, but climbed to No. 3, eventually spending 133 weeks on the chart. Top 20 singles from this project included “It's So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday,” "Motownphilly,” and "Uhh Ahh.” 2002: Vanessa Carlton issued Be Not Nobody, her debut studio LP. The project hit No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and broke into the Top 40 in other regions, including the U.K. and Australia. It also saw Carlton score two Top 30 hits on Billboard's Hot 100, “Ordinary Day” and “A Thousand Miles.”

Vanessa Carlton issued Be Not Nobody, her debut studio LP. The project hit No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and broke into the Top 40 in other regions, including the U.K. and Australia. It also saw Carlton score two Top 30 hits on Billboard's Hot 100, “Ordinary Day” and “A Thousand Miles.” 2022: "As It Was" by pop singer Harry Styles — formerly with the boy band One Direction — returned to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 after charting for three weeks. The Glass Animals' song "Heat Waves" remained at No. 3 in its 66th week on the chart, previously peaking at No. 1, while the former No. 1 hit song "Stay" by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber was at No. 6 for the second consecutive week.

"As It Was" by pop singer Harry Styles — formerly with the boy band One Direction — returned to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 after charting for three weeks. The Glass Animals' song "Heat Waves" remained at No. 3 in its 66th week on the chart, previously peaking at No. 1, while the former No. 1 hit song "Stay" by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber was at No. 6 for the second consecutive week. 2022: Other hits on the Billboard Hot 100 for April 30 included Adele's "Easy On Me," which was at No. 17 after peaking at No. 1, and Ed Sheeran's "Shivers" at 14 – previously reaching No. 4. Pop/country singer Morgan Wallen's "Don't Think Jesus" debuted at No. 7.

Cultural Milestones

Celine Dion, a force in the pop world for decades, was among the artists who featured on April 30:

Notable Recordings and Performances

Female Top 40 artists had notable performances on April 30, including:

Industry Changes and Challenges

From marriages to domestic challenges, Top 40 stars faced changes on April 30:

2008: Pop diva Mariah Carey and actor Nick Cannon were married at her estate in the Bahamas on April 30. They had a whirlwind romance, and Mariah even got a tattoo saying Mrs. Cannon before the wedding, but they divorced in 2016 after becoming parents to twins in 2011.

Pop diva Mariah Carey and actor Nick Cannon were married at her estate in the Bahamas on April 30. They had a whirlwind romance, and Mariah even got a tattoo saying Mrs. Cannon before the wedding, but they divorced in 2016 after becoming parents to twins in 2011. 2011: On their third wedding anniversary, “Always Be My Baby” singer Mariah Carey and her then-husband Nick Cannon welcomed twins, Monroe and Moroccan Scott Cannon. Although the couple separated in 2014, they continue to co-parent their children. As of this writing, the “Gigolo” hitmaker has 10 other kids with five different women.

On their third wedding anniversary, “Always Be My Baby” singer Mariah Carey and her then-husband Nick Cannon welcomed twins, Monroe and Moroccan Scott Cannon. Although the couple separated in 2014, they continue to co-parent their children. As of this writing, the “Gigolo” hitmaker has 10 other kids with five different women. 2015: Ben E. King died at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey while receiving treatment for an undisclosed short illness. The 76-year-old's most notable hit was “Stand By Me,” which broke into the Top 40 in the U.K. and the U.S. As part of The Drifters, he sang lead on some of the group's biggest hits, including “Save the Last Dance for Me.”

Ben E. King died at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey while receiving treatment for an undisclosed short illness. The 76-year-old's most notable hit was “Stand By Me,” which broke into the Top 40 in the U.K. and the U.S. As part of The Drifters, he sang lead on some of the group's biggest hits, including “Save the Last Dance for Me.” 2020: Top 40 stars, including Britney Spears, have to stay in shape to endure long performances. However, on April 30, Spears accidentally burned her home gym down and had to find another place to work out to stay strong for her shows.

Top 40 stars, including Britney Spears, have to stay in shape to endure long performances. However, on April 30, Spears accidentally burned her home gym down and had to find another place to work out to stay strong for her shows. 2022: A day before The Judds' induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Naomi Judd died by suicide at 76. Her daughters, Ashley and Wynonna, the second half of The Judds, shared the tragic news on social media, clarifying that their mother struggled with mental health. Naomi was known for delivering a number of hits, including “Flies On The Butter (You Can't Go Home Again),” which reached No. 33 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.