Britney Spears Reportedly Faces Probation Instead of Jail in DUI Case
Britney Spears has the chance to avoid jail time in her DUI case, according to officials, as reported by PEOPLE. That possible outcome comes just days before she is scheduled…
Britney Spears has the chance to avoid jail time in her DUI case, according to officials, as reported by PEOPLE. That possible outcome comes just days before she is scheduled to appear in court.
What Prosecutors Are Saying
According to the outlet's report, DUI prosecutors in the Ventura County District Attorney’s office filed a misdemeanor count against the pop star on Thursday, April 30, just days before she’s set to be arraigned.
Officials said that Spears will likely be offered what is known as a “wet reckless,” as she does not have a prior DUI history, there was no crash or injury in her arrest, and she had a low blood alcohol level.
Per standard protocol, a wet reckless allows a person to plead guilty to reckless driving involving alcohol and/or drugs and be put on probation for 12 months while receiving credit for any time spent in custody.
The person is required to complete a DUI class and must pay state-mandated fines and fees.
Officials said such a resolution is “common,” especially when the defendant “demonstrates self-motivation to address underlying issues through rehabilitation or a drug and alcohol treatment program.”
Steps Toward Change
A rep for Spears confirmed earlier this month that the “Toxic” singer voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility.
That decision could play a role in how the case moves forward.
What Happens Next
Spears will be arraigned in court on May 4, though officials said that because it is a misdemeanor charge, she is not required to attend, and can have her attorney appear for her.
She was arrested on March 4 after her black BMW was reported to the California Highway Patrol’s Ventura Communications Center for “driving erratically at a high rate of speed,” officials said at the time.
After she was pulled over, Spears “showed signs of impairment.” After a series of field sobriety tests, she was arrested and booked, and was released the next morning.