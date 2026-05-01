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Britney Spears Reportedly Faces Probation Instead of Jail in DUI Case

Britney Spears has the chance to avoid jail time in her DUI case, according to officials, as reported by PEOPLE. That possible outcome comes just days before she is scheduled…

Kayla Morgan
Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, New Report Says Britney Spears Needs A New Conservatorship
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Britney Spears has the chance to avoid jail time in her DUI case, according to officials, as reported by PEOPLE. That possible outcome comes just days before she is scheduled to appear in court.

What Prosecutors Are Saying

According to the outlet's report, DUI prosecutors in the Ventura County District Attorney’s office filed a misdemeanor count against the pop star on Thursday, April 30, just days before she’s set to be arraigned.

Officials said that Spears will likely be offered what is known as a “wet reckless,” as she does not have a prior DUI history, there was no crash or injury in her arrest, and she had a low blood alcohol level.

Per standard protocol, a wet reckless allows a person to plead guilty to reckless driving involving alcohol and/or drugs and be put on probation for 12 months while receiving credit for any time spent in custody.

The person is required to complete a DUI class and must pay state-mandated fines and fees.

Officials said such a resolution is “common,” especially when the defendant “demonstrates self-motivation to address underlying issues through rehabilitation or a drug and alcohol treatment program.”

Steps Toward Change

A rep for Spears confirmed earlier this month that the “Toxic” singer voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility.

That decision could play a role in how the case moves forward.

What Happens Next

Spears will be arraigned in court on May 4, though officials said that because it is a misdemeanor charge, she is not required to attend, and can have her attorney appear for her.

She was arrested on March 4 after her black BMW was reported to the California Highway Patrol’s Ventura Communications Center for “driving erratically at a high rate of speed,” officials said at the time.

After she was pulled over, Spears “showed signs of impairment.” After a series of field sobriety tests, she was arrested and booked, and was released the next morning.

Britney Spears
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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