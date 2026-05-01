Win Movie Tickets to Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour Film
Get ready, Vegas — Billie Eilish is bringing her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour to theaters like you’ve NEVER seen before… and 107.9 VGS is hooking you up with…
Get ready, Vegas — Billie Eilish is bringing her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour to theaters like you’ve NEVER seen before… and 107.9 VGS is hooking you up with tickets to experience it in stunning 3D!
🌟 ABOUT THE FILM
Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) is the ultimate concert experience, captured during Billie’s sold-out world tour and reimagined for the big screen.
Directed by Academy Award® winner James Cameron and Billie herself, this groundbreaking film drops you right into the middle of the action with cutting-edge 3D technology — giving you a better seat than money can buy.
Go beyond the stage with:
- Electrifying performances from the Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour
- Exclusive behind-the-scenes access
- Intimate moments with Billie, her band, and crew
- A raw, unscripted look at life on the road
Whether you saw the tour live or missed out, this is your chance to experience the final stop in a whole new way — with your friends, your city, and fellow fans all around you.
🎟️ HOW TO WIN
Want in? It’s easy!
👉 Enter online now below or through the 107.9 VGS app for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the film in theaters starting May 8, 2026.
📅 DON’T MISS IT
This isn’t just a concert movie — it’s a full-on immersive event that puts you inside the arena and behind the scenes like never before.
- Dates of Contests: 5/1/2026 - 5/4/2026
- How winners are selected: Random selection
- How many times a person can enter: once
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners will be selected: 25
- Prize description: two tickets to movie referenced above
- Prize provided by: Allied Global Marketing