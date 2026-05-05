Met Gala Performance: Sabrina Carpenter and Stevie Nicks Steal the Show
People usually watch the Met Gala for the outfits, but this year, the music stole attention just as much. The night felt less like a quiet, fancy event and more…
People usually watch the Met Gala for the outfits, but this year, the music stole attention just as much. The night felt less like a quiet, fancy event and more like a live performance you did not want to miss.
The Met Gala has seen its fair share of major stars pair up for the evening’s big performance, from Stevie Wonder and Usher in 2025 to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in 2024 and Kacey Musgraves and Lenny Kravitz in 2021. This year’s “Costume Art” gala brought about Sabrina Carpenter and Stevie Nicks.
Sabrina Carpenter Brings the Energy
Sabrina Carpenter kicked things off with a lively set that got the room buzzing. According to Vogue, Carpenter “delighted the room” with renditions of “House Tour” from her 2025 album Man’s Best Friend and her hits “Espresso” and “Please, Please, Please” from 2024’s Short n’ Sweet. She performed alongside a five-piece orchestra, a four-person band, and four dancers, with choreography by Jasmine “JB” Badie.
A Calm Pause Before the Finale
Before the final performance, Joshua Henry took the stage for something different. The Broadway star, currently in Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of Ragtime, read an excerpt from “I Sing the Body Electric” by Walt Whitman. It gave the audience a quiet moment to reflect before the big ending.
Stevie Nicks Ends on a High Note
The final act brought a shift in mood as Stevie Nicks took over the stage. According to the outlet, Nicks closed out the night with four songs, accompanied by an eight-person band. Wearing a vintage Morgane LeFay dress and Margi Kent jacket, she duetted with Carpenter on Fleetwood Mac’s 1975 hit “Landslide” before taking “Gypsy” and “Edge of Seventeen” solo, and then singing “Don’t Stop Thinking About Tomorrow” with an assist from Carpenter and a 12-person choir.