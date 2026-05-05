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Met Gala Performance: Sabrina Carpenter and Stevie Nicks Steal the Show

People usually watch the Met Gala for the outfits, but this year, the music stole attention just as much. The night felt less like a quiet, fancy event and more…

Kayla Morgan
(L-R) Sabrina Carpenter and Stevie Nicks perform onstage during the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

People usually watch the Met Gala for the outfits, but this year, the music stole attention just as much. The night felt less like a quiet, fancy event and more like a live performance you did not want to miss.

The Met Gala has seen its fair share of major stars pair up for the evening’s big performance, from Stevie Wonder and Usher in 2025 to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in 2024 and Kacey Musgraves and Lenny Kravitz in 2021. This year’s “Costume Art” gala brought about Sabrina Carpenter and Stevie Nicks.

Sabrina Carpenter Brings the Energy

Sabrina Carpenter kicked things off with a lively set that got the room buzzing. According to Vogue, Carpenter “delighted the room” with renditions of “House Tour” from her 2025 album Man’s Best Friend and her hits “Espresso” and “Please, Please, Please” from 2024’s Short n’ Sweet. She performed alongside a five-piece orchestra, a four-person band, and four dancers, with choreography by Jasmine “JB” Badie.

A Calm Pause Before the Finale

Before the final performance, Joshua Henry took the stage for something different. The Broadway star, currently in Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of Ragtime, read an excerpt from “I Sing the Body Electric” by Walt Whitman. It gave the audience a quiet moment to reflect before the big ending.

Stevie Nicks Ends on a High Note

The final act brought a shift in mood as Stevie Nicks took over the stage. According to the outlet, Nicks closed out the night with four songs, accompanied by an eight-person band. Wearing a vintage Morgane LeFay dress and Margi Kent jacket, she duetted with Carpenter on Fleetwood Mac’s 1975 hit “Landslide” before taking “Gypsy” and “Edge of Seventeen” solo, and then singing “Don’t Stop Thinking About Tomorrow” with an assist from Carpenter and a 12-person choir.

Met GalaSabrina CarpenterStevie Nicks
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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