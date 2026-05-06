This Day in Top 40 History: May 6

The top 40 music industry has witnessed milestones, notable performances, and challenges on May 6. On this day, Demi Lovato, who has struggled with mental health and addiction, appeared at the glamorous Met Gala in diamond-studded jewelry and a silvery gown. She went straight to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting after the event. Stars in the limelight often face struggles that they must overcome.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From Cher starting her Las Vegas residency to Bad Bunny breaking the Billboard 200 charts, these were breakthrough hits on May 6:

1996: The Cure dropped their 10th studio LP, Wild Mood Swings, featuring “Mint Car” and “Want.” The album broke into the Top 10 on the U.K. Official Albums chart, peaking at No. 9. Additionally, it reached No. 12 in the U.S.

The Cure dropped their 10th studio LP, Wild Mood Swings, featuring “Mint Car” and “Want.” The album broke into the Top 10 on the U.K. Official Albums chart, peaking at No. 9. Additionally, it reached No. 12 in the U.S. 1996: Everything But The Girl released their ninth studio record, Walking Wounded. This album soared to No. 4 in the U.K. In the U.S., however, it stalled at No. 37. It's also worth mentioning that Walking Wounded delivered four U.K. Top 40 singles, including “Wrong,” “Before Today,” and the title track.

Everything But The Girl released their ninth studio record, Walking Wounded. This album soared to No. 4 in the U.K. In the U.S., however, it stalled at No. 37. It's also worth mentioning that Walking Wounded delivered four U.K. Top 40 singles, including “Wrong,” “Before Today,” and the title track. 2008: Diva Cher started her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Her contract was for three years and included over 200 90-minute shows with dazzling performances, costume changes, and awesome lighting effects.

Diva Cher started her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Her contract was for three years and included over 200 90-minute shows with dazzling performances, costume changes, and awesome lighting effects. 2022: Bad Bunny's album Un Verano Sin Ti was released on May 6. It was the second all-Spanish album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart; the first was the rapper's El Último Tour del Mundo album, which topped the chart in 2020.

Bad Bunny's album Un Verano Sin Ti was released on May 6. It was the second all-Spanish album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart; the first was the rapper's El Último Tour del Mundo album, which topped the chart in 2020. 2024: Demi Lovato attended the Costume Institute Benefit, known as the Met Gala, hosted by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Prior to the event, Lovato had suffered a series of strokes and a heart attack after a drug overdose, and since then, she has been an advocate for mental health and drug addiction.

Cultural Milestones

1945: Bob Seger was born in Detroit, Michigan. With over 70 million records sold worldwide, he has inspired countless artists. Seger has also placed 12 Top 10 hits on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, including “Tryin' To Live My Life Without You” and “Like a Rock.”

Bob Seger was born in Detroit, Michigan. With over 70 million records sold worldwide, he has inspired countless artists. Seger has also placed 12 Top 10 hits on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, including “Tryin' To Live My Life Without You” and “Like a Rock.” 2005: In Augusta, Georgia, a full-size 600-pound bronze statue of the Godfather of Soul, James Brown, was unveiled at James Brown Plaza on Broad Street. Bob Young, the city's then-mayor, dedicated the sculpture to the “Papa Don't Take No Mess” singer, recognizing his huge impact on the music scene.

In Augusta, Georgia, a full-size 600-pound bronze statue of the Godfather of Soul, James Brown, was unveiled at James Brown Plaza on Broad Street. Bob Young, the city's then-mayor, dedicated the sculpture to the “Papa Don't Take No Mess” singer, recognizing his huge impact on the music scene. 2007: Josh Hartzler and Amy Lee, the lead singer of Evanescence, got married in Little Rock, Arkansas. The former inspired the band's “Bring Me To Life,” from their Top Five album Fallen. As of this writing, Hartzler and Lee share one son, Jack Lion Hartzler, who was born in 2014.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These entertaining performances occurred on May 6:

Industry Changes and Challenges

Over the years, stars in the music industry have faced changes and challenges on May 6:

1965: The Rolling Stones' Keith Richards came up with the iconic guitar riff for the band's first No. 1 hit, "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction.” This was during his stay at a hotel room in Clearwater, Florida. Earlier that day, Mick Jagger had written the track's lyrics in 10 short minutes while relaxing by the pool in the same city.

The Rolling Stones' Keith Richards came up with the iconic guitar riff for the band's first No. 1 hit, "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction.” This was during his stay at a hotel room in Clearwater, Florida. Earlier that day, Mick Jagger had written the track's lyrics in 10 short minutes while relaxing by the pool in the same city. 1994: Pearl Jam filed an antitrust complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice, alleging that Ticketmaster's monopolistic practices prevented them from charging a total ticket price of $20, including at least $18.50 per pass and $1.80 in service fees. According to sources, the “Who You Are” hitmakers believed these costs unfairly exploited their fans, which led to the cancellation of their summer tour.

Pearl Jam filed an antitrust complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice, alleging that Ticketmaster's monopolistic practices prevented them from charging a total ticket price of $20, including at least $18.50 per pass and $1.80 in service fees. According to sources, the “Who You Are” hitmakers believed these costs unfairly exploited their fans, which led to the cancellation of their summer tour. 2002: Otis Blackwell died in Nashville, Tennessee. Blackwell didn't score any Top 40 singles as a performer. However, the New York native earned acclaim as a songwriter who wrote multiple successful hits, including Elvis Presley's chart-topping “Don't Be Cruel.”

Otis Blackwell died in Nashville, Tennessee. Blackwell didn't score any Top 40 singles as a performer. However, the New York native earned acclaim as a songwriter who wrote multiple successful hits, including Elvis Presley's chart-topping “Don't Be Cruel.” 2013: Pop/R&B/Country star Lauryn Hill was sentenced to three months in prison for tax evasion. She didn't pay taxes on earnings from 2005 through 2007 because of stated financial difficulties.

Pop/R&B/Country star Lauryn Hill was sentenced to three months in prison for tax evasion. She didn't pay taxes on earnings from 2005 through 2007 because of stated financial difficulties. 2014: Pop star Sia released her music video "Chandelier," but she wasn't in it. The video featured an outstanding dance performance from 11-year-old Maddie Ziegler from Lifetime's Dance Moms, wearing a blond wig to resemble the press-shy Sia.