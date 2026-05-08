Ariana Grande Sets May Release for New ‘Petal’ Single ‘Hate That I Made You Love Me’

Ariana Grande is getting ready to open a brand-new chapter, and fans will not have to wait long to hear it.

The singer announced that the first single from her upcoming eighth studio album, Petal, is on the way. The track is called "Hate That I Made You Love Me" and arrives May 29.

Grande sounded especially excited while sharing the news on Instagram, calling the track “One of my favorite songs that I’ll ever write.”

She also praised the team behind the song, writing that it was “produced by my favorite collaborators and dearest human beings in the world, the brilliant Ilya and the one and only Max Martin (and me).” Ilya and Martin also worked with Grande on her last album, Eternal Sunshine.

“I simply cannot wait for it to be yours,” she said.

A New Era for ‘Petal’

“Petal,” executive produced and co-written by Grande and Ilya, is set for release July 31 through Republic Records.

When she first announced the album, Grande described it as “Something that is full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging.”

Ilya, whose full name is Ilya Salmanzadeh, has become one of pop music’s biggest hitmakers. Along with working closely with Max Martin, he has collaborated with artists like Taylor Swift and Sam Smith.

Balancing Music and ‘Wicked’

The album announcement comes after a busy few years for Grande. Along with releasing “Eternal Sunshine” and its 2025 deluxe edition, she spent three years working on Wicked and its sequel.

Although her upcoming tour was originally connected to “Eternal Sunshine,” the new album will likely play a major role in the shows too.

Grande recently hinted that the tour may be her last one for quite a while.