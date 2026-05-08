Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Ariana Grande Sets May Release for New ‘Petal’ Single ‘Hate That I Made You Love Me’

Ariana Grande is getting ready to open a brand-new chapter, and fans will not have to wait long to hear it. The singer announced that the first single from her…

Kayla Morgan
Ariana Grande attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ariana Grande is getting ready to open a brand-new chapter, and fans will not have to wait long to hear it.

The singer announced that the first single from her upcoming eighth studio album, Petal, is on the way. The track is called "Hate That I Made You Love Me" and arrives May 29.

Grande sounded especially excited while sharing the news on Instagram, calling the track “One of my favorite songs that I’ll ever write.”

She also praised the team behind the song, writing that it was “produced by my favorite collaborators and dearest human beings in the world, the brilliant Ilya and the one and only Max Martin (and me).” Ilya and Martin also worked with Grande on her last album, Eternal Sunshine.

“I simply cannot wait for it to be yours,” she said.

A New Era for ‘Petal’

“Petal,” executive produced and co-written by Grande and Ilya, is set for release July 31 through Republic Records.

When she first announced the album, Grande described it as “Something that is full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging.”

Ilya, whose full name is Ilya Salmanzadeh, has become one of pop music’s biggest hitmakers. Along with working closely with Max Martin, he has collaborated with artists like Taylor Swift and Sam Smith.

Balancing Music and ‘Wicked’

The album announcement comes after a busy few years for Grande. Along with releasing “Eternal Sunshine” and its 2025 deluxe edition, she spent three years working on Wicked and its sequel.

Although her upcoming tour was originally connected to “Eternal Sunshine,” the new album will likely play a major role in the shows too.

Grande recently hinted that the tour may be her last one for quite a while.

“The last 10 or 15 years will look very different to the ones that are coming up,” Grande said in an interview last year on Good Hang with Amy Poehler. “I don’t want to say anything definitive. I do know that I’m very excited to do this small tour, but I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long, long, long time. I’m going to give it my all and it’s going to be beautiful. I think that’s why I’m doing it because I’m like, ‘One last hurrah!’”

Ariana Grande
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Shaboozey attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: May 9Dawn Palmer-Quaife
J Balvin looks on from the field prior to Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.
MusicJ Balvin Has Double the Reason to Celebrate With New Album and BirthdayKayla Morgan
(L-R) Billie Eilish and James Cameron attend the "Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live in 3D" US Premiere at the Historic Village Theatre on May 06, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.
MusicBillie Eilish Says James Cameron Emailed Her Mom with 3D Film IdeaKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect