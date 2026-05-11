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Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, Tyla, and More Join FIFA World Cup 2026 Lineup

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is bringing more than just soccer to the global stage. Some of music’s biggest stars are joining the celebration, turning the tournament’s opening ceremonies into…

Kayla Morgan
Split Image L-R: Katy Perry, future, Anitta, and Tyla
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Andreas Rentz/ Pascal Le Segretain/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is bringing more than just soccer to the global stage. Some of music’s biggest stars are joining the celebration, turning the tournament’s opening ceremonies into must-watch events.

Future, Katy Perry, Tyla, and Lisa are among the artists set to perform during the U.S. Opening Ceremony, adding even more excitement to one of the world’s biggest sporting events.

Three Countries, Three Big Celebrations

This year’s World Cup will take place from June 11 through July 19, with matches held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Since all three countries are hosting, each will have its own opening ceremony.

The U.S. celebration is scheduled for June 12 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The same day, the United States will face Paraguay in a highly anticipated match.

Before that, Tyla will head to Mexico for its opening ceremony on June 11, where she’ll perform alongside J Balvin, Maná, Alejandro Fernández, and more.

Canada’s opening ceremony, also taking place June 11 in Toronto, will spotlight homegrown talent. Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, and Michael Bublé are among the artists set to headline.

FIFA Celebrates Music and Diversity

“This opening ceremony in Los Angeles represents the extraordinary scale of what the FIFA World Cup 2026 will become,” stated FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “The lineup of artists reflects the cultural diversity of the United States and the vibrancy of its many diasporas, highlighting the nation’s rich influence on music, entertainment and pop culture, while showcasing the power of music to bring people together across the country.”

With superstar performers and international soccer fans all coming together, the World Cup’s opening ceremonies are shaping up to be as unforgettable as the matches themselves.

AnittaFIFAFutureKaty PerrySoccerWorld Cup
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
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