Cody Simpson Reveals Vocal Cord Injury, Pauses Music Plans to Recover

Cody Simpson’s long-awaited music comeback has hit an unexpected pause.

The singer shared this week that he is recovering from a serious vocal cord injury, one that has temporarily taken away his ability to sing and forced him to step back from performing.

Cody Simpson Opens Up About Vocal Cord Damage

On Monday, May 11, Simpson, 29, revealed that doctors found a "serious hemorrhage on one of my vocal cords" just over a month ago.

"It occurred due to my overzealousness in the studio singing through a sinus infection I didn’t know I had. Assumed it was just fatigue and kept showing up to the studio until one day I could no longer sing," the Australian star wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Since then, Simpson says recovery has been slow and frustrating. He has spent weeks going in and out of vocal rest and has had to cancel television and radio appearances tied to his newest single, "Baby Blue."

"This has also affected my ability to complete the album and polish up the next singles," he continued, adding that he’s been "prescribed another 2 weeks of silence in hopes of avoiding a surgery which demands a much longer recovery process."

Finding New Ways to Create

Even though he cannot use his voice right now, Simpson says he is still making music in other ways.

The musician said that he is back in the studio writing "strictly as a lyricist on mute with my collaborators, and hearing/writing my vocal melodies on my guitar (which I will eventually replace with my voice when I’m able to)."

"Where there’s a will, there’s a way," Simpson added. "I’ve been extremely up and down but am now reframing this as a realignment for the long-term good."

His update was posted alongside a photo of Simpson sitting in what appeared to be a doctor’s office.

A Recent Return to Music

The injury comes shortly after Simpson returned to music in March following a years-long break. During that hiatus, he focused on another lifelong passion: becoming a professional swimmer.

Last month, he debuted the Fight Club-inspired music video for his single "When It Comes to Loving You," which he released on March 27 alongside "Baby Blue."

"Now felt like the perfect time to return to music thanks to where pop music, and music in general, is right now. Pop is in the best place it’s been in years and I was really excited to come back and play in the scene again," he shared with PEOPLE last month.

"All through my years as a professional swimmer I was so excited about eventual return, I felt like a bowstring pulled back. So when I was finally able to get back into the studio every day it just poured out of me," he continued. "It took about a year to figure out exactly what I wanted to achieve sonically but I feel like I got there with this sound! And am so excited to be finally starting to roll it out!"