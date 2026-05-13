Grammys Set for New Home on ABC, Hulu, and Disney+ in 2027

After more than five decades on CBS, the Grammy Awards are packing up and heading to a new stage.

Music’s biggest night will air on ABC, Hulu, and Disney+ in the U.S. on Feb. 7, 2027, marking a major change for the annual awards show. The 69th Grammy Awards will once again be broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, but this time with a brand-new home and a fresh chapter ahead.

Before the big show, fans can look forward to the Grammy nominations, which will be announced on Nov. 16.

The eligibility period for this year’s awards covers music released between Aug. 31, 2025, and Aug. 31, 2026. First-round nominations voting will take place from Oct. 12 through Oct. 22, while final round voting is scheduled for Dec. 10, 2026, through Jan. 7, 2027.

There is still no official announcement on who will produce the ceremony, though Ben Winston is expected to continue leading the event, a role he has held since 2021.

Grammy CEO celebrates a “bold new chapter”

Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr. called the move an exciting turning point for the Recording Academy.

“The Grammys are all about celebrating the music that moves the world, and this moment is built on exactly that,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Grammys. “This is an exciting time for us as an organization — a new home and a bold new chapter for the Grammy Awards. We’re just getting started and the best is yet to come.”

Disney sees Grammys as a major win

Disney is already highlighting the Grammys as a key part of its 2027 lineup, which will feature several major live events across entertainment and sports.

Rita Ferro, Disney’s president of global advertising, discussed the importance of the awards show during Monday’s Daily Variety.

“Come January, we have four of the biggest live events across entertainment and sports. We have the college football championship. Then we go to the first time ever the Grammys will be on ABC and across our our portfolio of streaming platforms,” Ferro said. “A week later, we’ll have the Super Bowl for the first time in over 20 years on ESPN and ABC. And a couple weeks later, we’re going to have the Oscars. Four events that would normally sit across four different companies are all sitting here. So that is a big driver of engagement, excitement and fandom in a way that no one has really brought to market before.”